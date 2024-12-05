UNGA Chief Urges End to Horror in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The president of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang called for an end to “Israel's” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, expressing dismay at the failure of the Security Council to approve a ceasefire resolution in this regard.

Yang made the remarks on Wednesday during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on illegal “Israeli” actions in the occupied Palestine.

“The horror in Gaza must end,” he said, noting that the international community’s demands are clear concerning Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza.

Yang further referred to the draft resolution by the UNSC last month, which received 14 votes in favor, only to be blocked by the US.

“Once again, the Security Council is paralyzed, unable to fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security,” he said.

Thus, he added, the General Assembly should take the lead on resolving the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict which cannot be settled through “endless war and occupation."

The resolution, put to the Security Council on November 20, demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, along with “the immediate and unconditional release" of all captives held in the besieged Palestinian territory.

However, the document was not adopted because the US vetoed it - the fourth time it used its veto power during the war on Gaza to shield its ally, “Israel”.

Also speaking at the same meeting, Palestine's ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called for immediate global action to end Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“As I stand here to address this august assembly, ethnic cleansing is being carried out in broad daylight in Beit Lahia and all of northern Gaza,” he said.