“Israel” Fears Arrests: Soldiers, Officers Warned against Int’l Travel

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army has warned its troops and officers about the possibility of their arrest while abroad over war crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the “Israeli” entity has been waging a genocidal war for around 14 months.

“Israeli” “Yedioth Ahronoth” revealed on Wednesday that the warning had been issued amid the likelihood of the International Criminal Court [ICC]’s taking decisions that could lead to arrests of and investigations against the forces.

“Israeli” troops and officers have reportedly faced around 30 complaints and legal actions for their roles in vicious attacks across Gaza.

“Concerned about possible detentions, the military ordered eight soldiers stationed in Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Slovenia to return immediately,” the paper wrote.

The forces have also “been instructed to remove any photos or videos documenting their involvement in Gaza from social media platforms,” it added.

Additionally, they have been told to refrain from sharing their locations while abroad amid the likelihood of retaliation from pro-Palestinian organizations, which have reportedly compiled blacklists of those who have participated in the war.

The entity has, meanwhile, mobilized dozens of lawyers across the world to try to protect the forces against legal proceedings.

The report came after an “Israeli” trooper involved in the genocide was said to have been assaulted in Thailand.

Ilay, as the 22-year-old has been named, was confronted and hit by unidentified German tourists during the trip.

Last month, the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants against “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant after charging them with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the tribunal said it had faced “coercive measures, threats, pressure, and acts of sabotage” after issuing the warrants.