Genocide Continues: “Israeli” Siege on Northern Gaza Threatens Over 60,000 Palestinians with Death

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza's civil defense agency has described as “catastrophic” the situation in the besieged northern Gaza Strip, saying at least 60,000 Palestinians living in the area are at risk of death.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman of the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza, made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, as the “Israeli” entity continues its relentless aggression and siege on the territory.

Basal went on to say that residents of the northern Gaza Strip have not received food and clean water for 60 days.

“The situation in the city of Beit Lahia and other northern areas is catastrophic, and we are unable to provide health, medical and emergency services to the residents of these areas,” he said, adding that houses in the area have become uninhabitable.

The spokesman for Gaza's civil defense agency further noted that the occupying forces are committing genocide against the residents of the northern Gaza Strip.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises the alarm regarding an imminent famine in northern Gaza.

The entity’s genocidal war on Gaza has so far slaughtered 44502 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 105250 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The relevant international and UN organizations must formally declare famine in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a human rights group.

International aid organizations have repeatedly raised the alarm over the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, saying aid shipments reaching Gaza now stand at their lowest since the start of the “Israeli” aggression.

The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations has already called for unrestricted and safe access to deliver emergency aid into war-ravaged Gaza in order to prevent the spread of famine there.