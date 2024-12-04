SAA Regains Strategic Positions, Advances amid Intense Clashes in Hama and Deir Ezzor

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Arab Army [SAA] continues striking terrorist groups, targeting their positions and convoys in the northern countryside of Aleppo and Idlib, while reinforcements of various types continue to arrive for its units, according to a statement by the SAA and Armed Forces General Command.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the General Command confirmed that terrorist organizations had been targeted with a series of precise strikes over the past 24 hours. These strikes resulted in the destruction of an operations headquarters belonging to Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] and three warehouses.

The Syrian Armed Forces successfully eliminated more than 200 terrorists, including leaders from foreign nationalities, and destroyed or downed over 20 drones launched by the terrorists targeting safe villages and towns.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria announced on Tuesday that around 100 militants had been neutralized, and military equipment and an ammunition depot had been destroyed in the past 24 hours in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib.

In detail, strikes were carried out on terrorist gathering points, observation posts, shelters, air defense missile systems, multiple rocket launchers, ammunition depots, as well as their weapons and military equipment, during the last 24 hours, as announced by Oleg Ignatyev, Deputy Director of the Russian Reconciliation Center, in a press conference.

Oleg added that approximately 100 terrorists were neutralized, along with 12 tanks, 27 vehicles, 3 mortars, a command center, and an ammunition depot.