Yemen, Iraqi Forces Launch Joint Ops against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Armed Forces of Yemen’s Sanaa government announced on 3 December that it carried out several joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq in continuation of their campaigns in support of Gaza and Palestine.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, carried out three military operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy during the past 48 hours,” said Brigade General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Sanaa government’s army, which is merged with Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

The joint operations are as follows: “Two operations targeting two ‘Israeli’ targets in northern occupied Palestine with a number of drones, and the third operation targeting a vital target in the Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] area with a number of drones.”

“We will continue with the Iraqi resistance fighters to respond to the crimes of the ‘Israeli’ enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip,” the Yemeni statement went on to say, adding that “these operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

That day, the Yemeni army declared it targeted a US destroyer and three supply ships with missiles and drones.

Sources within the Iraqi resistance confirmed last week that they will continue operations in defense of Gaza.