Trump Threatens with ‘Hell to Pay’ if “Israeli” Captives Not Released

By Staff, Agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump has warned that there will be “all hell to pay in the Middle East” if Hamas does not release its remaining “Israeli” captives before he assumes office. Trump has pressed both “Israel” and the Palestinian group to end their conflict before his inauguration.

“Everybody is talking about the ‘hostages’ who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

The incoming president then declared that “if the ‘hostages’ are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America,” he concluded.

Trump has promised to settle multiple global crises upon his return to the White House, most notably the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While he has offered few specifics as to how he will do this, he previously forced foreign powers to the negotiating table with threats of violence or economic punishment. Before holding a series of cordial meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first term, Trump threatened Pyongyang with “fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”