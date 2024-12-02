In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight back] is [hereby] granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them [prevail].}

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

The “Israeli” enemy has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect at dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The violations included firing on civilians and airstrikes in various parts of Lebanon, which led to some people being martyred and others injured.

As a result of these repeated violations, including breaches of Lebanese airspace by hostile “Israeli” aircraft, reaching the capital Beirut, and since the reviews of the relevant authorities to stop these violations failed, the Islamic Resistance carried out an initial warning defensive response on Monday evening, targeting the Ruwaisat al-Alam site belonging to the “Israeli” enemy army in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills.

He who has warned is excused.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}