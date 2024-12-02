No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight back] is [hereby] granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them [prevail].}

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

The “Israeli” enemy has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect at dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The violations included firing on civilians and airstrikes in various parts of Lebanon, which led to some people being martyred and others injured.

As a result of these repeated violations, including breaches of Lebanese airspace by hostile “Israeli” aircraft, reaching the capital Beirut, and since the reviews of the relevant authorities to stop these violations failed, the Islamic Resistance carried out an initial warning defensive response on Monday evening, targeting the Ruwaisat al-Alam site belonging to the “Israeli” enemy army in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills.

He who has warned is excused.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

In Response to “Israeli” Violation of Ceasefire, Hezbollah Targets “Israeli” Site

5 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Victory, Resilience, and Unity Define Lebanon’s Path Forward

Sheikh Qassem: Victory, Resilience, and Unity Define Lebanon’s Path Forward

2 days ago
Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance: To Remain Fully Prepared to Confront “Israeli” Aggressions

Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance: To Remain Fully Prepared to Confront “Israeli” Aggressions

3 days ago
Hezbollah’s Victory: Displaced People Return to South Lebanon after Ceasefire Announcement

Hezbollah’s Victory: Displaced People Return to South Lebanon after Ceasefire Announcement

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-12-2024 Hour: 10:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot