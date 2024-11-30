“Israeli” Perspectives: Unfulfilled Objectives in the Conflict

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The recent ceasefire between “Israel” and Hezbollah marks the end of a brutal and protracted conflict that has left deep scars on both sides. Despite “Israel's” initial objectives to decisively defeat Hezbollah and secure its northern border, the outcome of the war suggests a different reality.

“Israeli” generals and political figures have acknowledged that the goals set at the beginning of the conflict were not fully achieved, and the threat from the north remains a significant concern. This perception is shaped by security concerns, political ramifications, and public sentiment that point to an ongoing threat from Hezbollah.

Unmet Objectives and Lingering Threats

From the outset, “Israel's” primary objective was to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities and eliminate its presence along the northern border. However, as the conflict dragged on, it became clear that these goals were far more challenging to achieve than initially anticipated. In southern Lebanon, “Israel’s” ground offensive against Hezbollah struggled to gain traction.

Similar to the 2006 conflict, “Israeli” units were unable to advance significantly beyond the 1949 armistice line. While extensive airstrikes targeted Lebanese villages, “Israeli” forces failed to capture and hold any territory. Major General Ori Gordin, head of the "Israeli" Occupation Force's [IOF] Northern Command, admitted that the military's efforts to push Hezbollah northward were met with fierce resistance. Despite the extensive military campaign, Hezbollah's infrastructure and operational capabilities remained largely intact.

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the military campaign, stating that while significant damage was inflicted on Hezbollah, the group still poses a substantial threat to “Israel's” security. Former War Minister Yoav Gallant echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that “Hezbollah continues to pose a significant threat, and we cannot let our guard down.” This perspective underscores the inevitability of potential future confrontations, as many believe Hezbollah has not been sufficiently weakened.

Critics argue that the government’s management of the conflict has resulted in a weakened position both at home and abroad. Political analyst Eitan Ben-Eliyahu pointed out, “The ceasefire may be seen as a diplomatic victory, but for many ‘Israelis,’ it feels like a capitulation. We need to ensure that our security is not sacrificed for the sake of temporary peace.” This sense of capitulation raises questions about the efficacy of “Israel’s” military strategy and its ramifications for national security. Moreover, residents of northern “Israel” worry that the threat will persist beyond the ceasefire, with many believing that Hezbollah “will come back bigger and stronger.”

Human and Economic Costs

The human toll of the war has been devastating. Reports indicate that over 800 “Israeli” soldiers were killed during the conflict, with thousands more injured. The civilian population also suffered greatly, with many experiencing trauma and displacement. The psychological impact on those living in northern regions has been profound, as fear and uncertainty linger.

Economically, the war has placed a significant burden on “Israel.” The conflict is estimated to have cost around NIS 50 billion [approximately $13.8 billion] in 2024 alone. This figure encompasses increased military spending, compensation for war-affected businesses, and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. The economic strain has been compounded by a slowdown in private consumption and corporate earnings, leading to a projected contraction of the “Israeli” economy by 1.5% in 2024.

Hezbollah's Resilience

Despite the heavy bombardment and military pressure, Hezbollah has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The group's ability to continue launching rockets into northern “Israel” throughout the conflict underscores its enduring operational capacity.

Hezbollah's leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, framed the ceasefire as a victory for the group, emphasizing that their resistance forced “Israel” to negotiate and ultimately agree to a truce.

Return of Residents

In the aftermath of the ceasefire, residents of southern Lebanon have begun returning to their homes, despite the extensive destruction caused by “Israeli” airstrikes. Thousands of displaced families have made their way back to their villages, often waving Hezbollah flags and celebrating their perceived victory. This stands in stark contrast to the situation in northern “Israel,” where many residents remain displaced and fearful of returning due to the ongoing threat of rocket attacks.

Conclusion

The end of the “Israeli”-Hezbollah war has brought a temporary halt to the violence, but it has not resolved the underlying issues that sparked the conflict. “Israel's” ambitious goals of dismantling Hezbollah and securing its northern border have not been fully realized. The human and economic costs of the war have been immense, and the threat from Hezbollah remains a significant concern.

For Hezbollah, the ability to withstand “Israel's” military onslaught and force a ceasefire can be seen as a strategic victory. The group's resilience and continued presence in southern Lebanon highlight the limitations of “Israel's” military strategy. While the ceasefire may provide a brief respite, the underlying tensions and unresolved issues suggest that the threat of future conflict remains ever-present.