Sheikh Qassem: Victory, Resilience, and Unity Define Lebanon’s Path Forward

By Al-Ahed News

In a momentous address, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem reflected on the recent developments, emphasizing resilience, unity, and the path forward for Lebanon.

"We gather today in an atmosphere of victory, marked by divine success," he began, setting the tone for his speech.

Addressing the conflict, His Eminence emphasized the group's unwavering stance. "When we initiated the support front, we made it clear that we do not seek war; however, we stand fully prepared for it should the 'Israeli' enemy impose it upon us," he asserted, reaffirming Hezbollah’s readiness to defend Lebanon against any aggression.

Delving into the motivations and strategic goals of the "Israeli" occupation, the Secretary General stated, "The occupation crafted its plans 64 days ago with the intent to eradicate Hezbollah, displace the northern settlers, and reshape the Middle East according to its own vision."

He continued, "For the 'Israeli' enemy, the annihilation of Hezbollah was the central objective of this war." He further noted, "'Israel' believed it would achieve its goals quickly, targeting our leadership and capabilities, yet it met with unforeseen resistance."

The Hezbollah Chief highlighted the substantial setbacks faced by “Israel”. "The 'Israeli' losses have been monumental, both in terms of displacement and casualties, and the enemy has reached a dead end, unable to advance due to the steadfast resistance," he affirmed.

He praised the courage of Hezbollah’s fighters, declaring, "Our Resistance fighters have crushed the enemy in Lebanon." Moreover, he dismissed any attempts by "Israel" to cause internal divisions, stating, "The enemy wagered on creating internal strife, but this hope was utterly crushed."

Addressing those who sought to weaken Hezbollah, His Eminence firmly stated, "To those who placed their bets on the party’s downfall, we declare that their wagers have failed. Our return is a victorious one in the face of the 'Israeli' enemy."

Reflecting on the scale of the victory, he remarked, "What we are witnessing today is a victory greater than that of 2006."

On the issue of national unity, the Secretary General called for unwavering cohesion, remarking, “Let no one miscalculate the relationship between the army and the resistance. There will be no division.”

He acknowledged the growing suffering of "Israeli" settlers, noting, “During this war, the number of displaced 'Israelis' has surged from 70,000 to hundreds of thousands.”

The Hezbollah SG reiterated the importance of cooperation, stating, "We view the Lebanese army as a patriotic institution, united in command and in its personnel. It will deploy in both its country and ours."

The Hezbollah Chief outlined the group's long-term vision for Lebanon’s future. "Our role in Lebanon’s political, social, and economic life will be both effective and influential, with a primary focus on preserving the country’s stability and prosperity," he declared.

Sheikh Qassem added, "Our unwavering support for Palestine, in all its forms, will not cease." Emphasizing national unity, he asserted, "We will continue to work tirelessly to preserve Lebanon's unity and bolster our defensive capabilities. We stand ready to prevent any attempt by the enemy to weaken us."

Furthermore, His Eminence pledged to assist in Lebanon’s recovery, stating, "Together with our people, we will continue the process of reconstruction to ensure that all citizens have access to decent housing."

Highlighting the courage and determination of Hezbollah’s fighters, he said, "The extraordinary steadfastness and sacrifice displayed by our fighters have astonished the world, terrified the 'Israeli' army, and instilled despair in the enemy."

On the ongoing conflict and its resolution, Sheikh Qassem emphasized, "The central focus of today’s agreement is the south of the Litani River, with a clear commitment to the withdrawal of the 'Israeli' army from all areas it has occupied." He concluded, "Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire with our heads held high, in complete dignity."

Looking ahead, His Eminence expressed a vision of a prosperous and unified Lebanon. "We aim to rebuild Lebanon into a country more beautiful and more resilient than ever before," he said.

He also expressed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon's governance, stating, "We will contribute to the election of a president who represents the will of the people."

The SG concluded by stressing unity among all political forces, saying, "We will engage and cooperate with all those who share our vision of a unified Lebanon, within the framework of the Taif Agreement."