Syrian Army Continue To Target Terrorists, Launches Counteroffensive in Idlib

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian army successfully repelled the advance of the joint operations room of terrorists southeast of Idlib, as fierce clashes continue to rage on the western Aleppo front.

On Thursday, the Syrian army launched a counteroffensive to retake positions it had previously vacated in southeastern Idlib.

The army regained control of the village of Jobas and forced militants to retreat from the villages of Dadikh and Kafr Batekh in eastern Idlib, with the heaviest fighting concentrated around these areas. Syrian forces also conducted targeted rocket strikes to prevent militants from returning to these strategic locations.

The counteroffensive was accompanied by a sustained barrage of missile strikes on the headquarters of the joint operations room of militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is supported by Turkish and Ukrainian intelligence. These strikes targeted areas west of Aleppo and extended as far as the supply lines in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idlib.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues on two fronts in rural Aleppo between the Syrian army and armed groups. The first front is in Andan, and the second is in Khan al-Asal, where militants are desperately trying to break through.

In a related development, Syrian warplanes launched a series of strikes against a key operations headquarters of the joint operations room of militants on the outskirts of the town of Mare' in northern Aleppo, resulting in significant casualties among the militants.

On the Idlib front, armed groups are attempting to open a new axis after their failure to advance further toward the M5 international highway for all traffic from the south to Aleppo, through Hama and SE Idlib. Heavy fighting is underway toward Khan al-Sabil, located south of Idlib, which remains under Syrian army control.

In recent days, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, alongside the Turkish-backed National Army factions, launched a large-scale assault on Syrian army positions in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside. Sources indicate that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has deployed new weapons and equipment, including Ukrainian drones, in the ongoing battles.

The Syrian Arab Army has begun countering the intense assault launched by armed militant groups in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside since dawn on Wednesday, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent. Syrian forces have inflicted heavy losses on the militants, killing at least 400.

The correspondent reported that the Syrian Arab Army has launched a counteroffensive targeting positions seized by the armed groups in southeastern Idlib.

At least 400 terrorist militants linked to Jabhat al-Nusra were killed during their attack on SAA positions in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside on November 27, according to Oleg Yegnasiyuk, Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria.

In a press conference, Yegnasiyuk confirmed that the terrorist groups suffered heavy losses in both personnel and equipment while attacking the SAA. He noted that the Syrian army is "fighting fiercely, supported by the Russian Air Force."

Additionally, 13 terrorist attacks were recorded against Syrian government forces [Syrian Army and allied units] in the Idlib "de-escalation zone," including 12 in Idlib province and one in Aleppo province.

The Syrian Arab Army countered a terrorist insurgence in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, inflicting heavy losses on the adversaries' equipment and personnel, a statement by the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced.

"In clear violation of the de-escalation agreement and at the insistence of regional and international employers, terrorist groups belonging to the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and located in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib carried out a major attack on a wide front on Wednesday morning, striking villages, settlements and military positions in these areas," the ministry stated on Thursday.

It further noted that the Syrian Army was still countering the attacks using firepower and the assistance of friendly forces, confirming heavy casualties among the terrorists' ranks.

Meanwhile, reports mentioned that armed groups operating west of Aleppo have unveiled the use of an advanced drone, reportedly acquired from Kiev's intelligence services.