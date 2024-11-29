IRG Commander: Hezbollah’s Targeting of ‘Tel Aviv’, Haifa Ended War

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, asserted on Thursday that Hezbollah compelled "Israel" to accept a ceasefire and imposed its conditions through powerful attacks and missile strikes deep into “Tel Aviv”.

Salami emphasized that targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, as "Israel’s" political and economic hubs, effectively brought the war to an end.

He described "Israel's" approval of a ceasefire with Lebanon as a major defeat for the global arrogance front, reiterating that the “Israel” occupation entity will not enjoy security as long as the resistance exists.

According to the Iranian Major General, the United States and France, "Israel's" primary backers, intervened and exerted substantial political pressure to enforce the ceasefire in Lebanon, as they witnessed how Hezbollah dismantled "Israel’s" military framework.

Salami hailed Hezbollah's success, calling the ceasefire a "great and blessed victory for the Lebanese people and Hezbollah," which he referred to as the "pride of the Arab world."

Regarding Lebanon’s internal situation, Salami pointed out that the “Israeli” occupation assumed the country's divisions would deepen amid the aggression. However, he affirmed that Lebanese people, across all sects, stood resilient alongside the Resistance, thwarting the enemy’s plans.

“‘Israel’ is now defeated, its demise is accelerating, while Hezbollah’s power continues to grow," Salami indicated.

The IRG Commander also asserted that the balance of power is shifting once again, declaring, "We are witnessing the beginning of ‘Israel’s’ demise."

Regarding Gaza, Salami stressed that “‘Israel’ must immediately announce a ceasefire in Gaza, as it can no longer sustain the war.”

In related remarks, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated, "The Lebanese people now live in safety and peace, thanks to the steadfastness of the Resistance fighters, and we are pleased with this outcome," further stating that both the Lebanese people and the Resistance stand with their heads unbowed in the face of ‘Israeli’ aggression.