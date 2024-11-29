Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance: To Remain Fully Prepared to Confront “Israeli” Aggressions

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight back] is [hereby] granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them [prevail].}

God Almighty has spoken the truth.

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people and their valiant and honorable resistance and in defense of our steadfast Lebanese people, the Islamic Resistance completed its path, fulfilling the order of its Secretary-General and most exalted martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the banner-bearer after him, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem. It continued its covenant and Jihad for more than 13 months and was able to achieve victory over the delusional enemy that could not undermine its resolve or break its will. The word was that of the battlefield, whose pure Mujahideen, who rely on Allah Almighty, were able to destroy the enemy’s goals and defeat its army, writing down, with their blood, epics of steadfastness and perseverance in the battles of Al-Aqsa Flood and Uli al-Ba'as.

On this glorious occasion, the Resistance announces the following:

• The number of military operations carried out by the Islamic Resistance since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operations on 8-10-2023 has exceeded 4637 (announced) over a period of 417 days, at an average of 11 operations per day.

• Among these are 1666 diverse military operations carried out since the beginning of the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon and the launch of the Uli al-Ba’as operations on 17-09-2024, at an average of 23 operations per day. These operations targeted sites, barracks, and bases of the “Israeli” enemy army, as well as “Israeli” cities and settlements, extending from the Lebanese-Palestinian border to beyond Tel Aviv. They also included heroic resistance against the ground incursions by enemy forces into Lebanese territory.

• As part of the Uli al-Ba'as operations, the Islamic Resistance carried out 105 military operations within the series of qualitative Khaybar operations. Dozens of strategic and sensitive military and security bases, many of which were struck for the first time in the history of the entity, were targeted. The operations utilized advanced ballistic and precision-guided missiles, as well as qualitative attack drones that reached beyond Tel Aviv and penetrated up to 150 km into occupied Palestinian territories.

• The cumulative losses sustained by the “Israeli” army since announcing its ground advancement into Lebanese territory on 01-10-2024 until the date of this statement is as follows:

- Over 130 soldiers and officers killed, and more than 1,250 wounded

- The destruction of 59 Merkava tanks, 11 military bulldozers, 2 Humvees, 2 armored vehicles, and 2 troop carriers.

- The downing of 6 Hermes 450 drones, 2 Hermes 900 drones, and a Quadcopter UAV.

It is worth noting that these figures do not include the “Israeli” losses at military bases, sites, barracks, settlements, and occupied cities.

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room affirms the following:

• Throughout the “Israeli” army's ground operation within Lebanese territory starting from 01-10-2024 and thanks to the steadfastness of our fighters on the battlefield, the invading forces failed to occupy or establish control over any town on the first line of the front. It is worth noting that these towns have been under attack since the onset of Al-Aqsa Flood. The enemy has also failed to establish a military and security buffer zone as it had hoped. It also failed in thwarting the launch of rockets and drones targeting the occupied territories. Up to the final day of the aggression, our Mujahideen continued to target the depths of the occupied lands from within the border towns.

• The second phase of the ground operation was merely a political and media announcement, as the enemy failed to advance into the second-line towns of the front. It suffered significant losses in Khiam, from which it withdrew three times, as well as in Ainatha, Tallousa, Bint Jbeil, and Al-Qouzah. The only attempted advance was into the towns of Bayyada and Shamaa in the western sector, which turned into a graveyard for the tanks and elite soldiers of the enemy army, who were forced to retreat under the strikes of the Resistance fighters.

• The Resistance's defensive plans are based on a sectoral defense system, with over 300 defensive lines established south of the Litani River. Each sector was maintained at the highest level of readiness in terms of manpower, equipment, and capabilities. The events in Bayyada and Khiam are clear evidence of the effectiveness of this strategy.

• The Islamic Resistance’s Operations Room affirms that its Mujahideen, across all military specializations, will remain fully prepared to confront the “Israeli” enemy's ambitions and aggressions. They will continue to monitor the movements and withdrawal of enemy forces beyond the borders, and their hands will remain on the trigger in defense of Lebanon's sovereignty and for the dignity and pride of its people.