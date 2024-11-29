“Israel” Violates Ceasefire in Lebanon, Mounts Deadly Attacks on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation army has conducted fresh attacks on Lebanon in violation of a ceasefire agreement with the country and ramped up its deadly airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted Thursday on X, the Lebanese army said “Israeli” occupation forces several times violated the ceasefire deal just after it went into effect, and the following day.

“These breaches included aerial violations and attacks on Lebanese territory using various weapons," it added.

The “Israeli” military confirmed its Thursday aerial assault on southern Lebanon, adding that its forces had also opened fire towards the people who were driving to their homes in the area.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported that at least two people were wounded after “Israeli” tank fire hit five towns and some agricultural fields in the country's south.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages,” Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said. “There are violations today by ‘Israel’, even in this form.”

“Israel” was forced to accept a ceasefire with Lebanon after suffering heavy losses following more than 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.

The agreement, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect before dawn on Wednesday. It will last for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

In a statement that followed the ceasefire, Hezbollah vowed to continue resisting “Israel” and monitoring the occupation army’s withdrawal from south Lebanon “with [our] hands on the trigger” in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Hezbollah further empathized that its fighters “remain fully equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy."

It also reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause, noting that it will continue the path of resistance with even greater determination.

Across the Gaza Strip, at least 42 people were martyred in “Israeli” attacks on Thursday.

Reports said “Israeli” forces stepped up their bombardment of Gaza's central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the Palestinian territory’s north and south.