Hezbollah’s Victory: Displaced People Return to South Lebanon after Ceasefire Announcement

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Lebanese, who had been displaced from the country’s southern areas due to intense deadly “Israeli” attacks, are returning home as “Israel” accepted ceasefire with Hezbollah after suffering heavy losses in recent months.

On Wednesday, the day when the agreement took effect, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said the refugees were on their way back, despite so-called warnings by the “Israeli” military that they had to stay away from the southern areas.

The capital Beirut, meanwhile, played host to jubilant crowds and celebratory gunfire.

The network said “Israeli” spy drones had also left the capital’s airspace, but the “Israeli” military alleged that its forces had remained on the border areas between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Other reports confirmed the refugees’ return, saying hundreds of cars had made their way into southern Lebanon.

Various regional resistance factions have hailed the development and emergence of the agreement as a victory for the regional Axis of Resistance.

Earlier in the day, “Israeli “prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had backed a ceasefire deal after convening his "security cabinet" to discuss the relevant proposal that had been put forward by the United States and France.

The security cabinet of the “Israeli” entity has approved a ceasefire plan put forward by the US and France.

A day earlier, however, he had said, “We will maintain full freedom of movement… if Hezbollah moves rockets into position, we will attack.”

The deputy head of the Lebanese resistance movement's Political Council, Mahmoud Qamati, also asserted, “We doubt Netanyahu's commitment, who has accustomed us to deception, and we will not allow him to pass a trap through the agreement.”

“We must scrutinize the points that Netanyahu agreed to before signing the agreement tomorrow.”

Hezbollah has been responding with hundreds of successful retaliatory strikes against various sensitive and strategic military targets across the occupied territories, while fending off “Israeli” forces’ attempts to advance on southern Lebanese areas.