Iran Navy Cmdr. Highlights Strong Presence in Strategic Waterways amid Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, emphasized that despite numerous challenges, including threats, sanctions, and hostile plots, Iran maintains a formidable presence in critical maritime routes known for terrorism and security risks.

Irani stated, "The Navy’s powerful presence in these perilous waters, despite facing these obstacles, has astonished global powers."

He credited this success to the unwavering unity and determination of Iran's naval forces, noting that the country’s strength and resilience are a direct result of continuous efforts. "Our ability to demonstrate to the world that Iran cannot be isolated or sanctioned stems from the tireless work of my dedicated comrades and the full utilization of national resources."

The Navy Commander reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to increasing efforts in the region to expel foreign military forces. "We will continue to focus on maintaining our central role in ensuring maritime security and work towards the permanent departure of foreign troops from this area."

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has reached significant milestones in self-reliance, developing its own surface and sub-surface vessels.

Furthermore, it has expanded its presence in international waters to safeguard naval routes and secure commercial vessels and tankers.

Iran has also engaged in joint military exercises with several countries, including Russia, China, and Pakistan, enhancing its combat readiness.

These collaborations have focused on countering piracy, combating maritime terrorism, and improving operational efficiency, all while contributing to the stability and security of global maritime trade.