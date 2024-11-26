Lebanon Appeals to UNSC Over “Israel’s” Persistent Attacks on Lebanese Army

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has formally lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel's "ongoing and deliberate" attacks on the Lebanese Army, urging member states to condemn these actions as a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had directed its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to submit a formal complaint to the UNSC in response to the “Israeli” entity’s heightened aggression, which has significantly escalated in recent weeks.

The complaint details a series of “Israeli” strikes between November 17 and 24 in the southern Lebanese towns of Marjeyoun, Sarafand, Al-Amiriya and along the Borj el Mlouk–Qlayaa road. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 10 soldiers and the wounding of 35 others.

The Lebanese Ministry stated that these actions send a clear message from the apartheid “Israeli” entity rejecting diplomatic solutions and choosing military escalation over peace efforts.

The complaint further emphasizes that these strikes undermine international ceasefire initiatives and destabilize mediation efforts aimed at restoring calm in the region.

Lebanon has called on UNSC member states to condemn these violations, which it asserts contravene international law, the UN Charter, and several UN resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 “Israeli” military onslaught on Lebanon.

Since the apartheid entity began its attacks on Lebanon in October 2023, following its war on Gaza, the situation has worsened, with “Israeli” air raids intensifying.

As of now, at least 1.3 million people have been displaced, more than a fifth of the Lebanese population, while over 3,768 people have been martyred and 15,699 injured in “Israeli” airstrikes on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the entity’s actions in Gaza have resulted in the martyrdom of at least 42,289 Palestinian, mostly women and children, with 98,684 others wounded. In response, Hezbollah has launched retaliatory operations on “Israeli” targets and vowed to continue the fight until the entity ceases its aggression against both Lebanon and Gaza.