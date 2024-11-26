Escalating Violence in Lebanon: “Israeli” Strikes Murder Over 30 Lives in Beirut

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” military operations in Lebanon have intensified, with at least 31 civilians martyred in the past 24 hours amid ongoing international efforts to broker a ceasefire.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks on Monday also wounded 62 people across the country.

On Tuesday morning, “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the areas of Tayr Harfa and Chamaa, with video footage capturing smoke plumes rising over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The “Israeli” occupying forces also issued forced displacement orders for several neighborhoods in southern Beirut, instructing residents of Borj Al-Brajneh and Tahouitet Al-Ghadir to evacuate immediately.

Avichay Adraee, the “Israeli” entity's Arabic-language spokesperson, shared maps on X marking buildings in these areas as potential targets.

Over the weekend, “Israeli” airstrikes killed 29 civilians in central Beirut and dozens more in other Lebanese cities, fueling international concerns over the growing civilian toll.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched one of its largest rocket barrages to date, firing approximately 250 missiles into northern “Israeli”-occupied territories on Sunday. The movement described the operation as a direct response to the escalating “Israeli” aggression, signaling a rapidly worsening situation.

Since the escalation began on October 8, 2023, “Israeli” strikes have caused the martyrdom of 3,768 people and injured 15,699, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the “Israeli” entity is preparing to approve a 60-day ceasefire with Lebanon. US “National Security” Council spokesman John Kirby stated that negotiations are advancing but not yet finalized, noting, “We believe we’re close.”

The proposed ceasefire is reportedly based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and “Israel”.

Under the draft agreement, the “Israeli” military would withdraw from southern Lebanon during a 60-day transition period, the Lebanese army would deploy near the border, and Hezbollah fighters would relocate north of the Litani River.