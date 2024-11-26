Iran: Response to ‘Israeli’ Aggression Beyond Imagination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander says the Armed Forces have planned a "crushing" response to “Israel's” last month assault against the country, stressing that the retaliation will be "different" and "beyond the imagination" of the occupying entity.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said that Iran already conducted two "different" anti-“Israel” operations in terms of tactics and weapons and that similarly, its future "response to the recent “Israeli” assault has been planned beyond the imagination of the entity's leaders."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never tolerate aggression against its soil or leave it unanswered, and in this case, too, it will definitely give an appropriate response," he added.

"For years, the Iranian Armed Forces have designed their defense doctrine based on a crushing, deterrent, and appropriate response to the highest level of threats by the enemy."

Thousands of Iranians attend mass funeral processions for four Army officers who were martyred in “Israel’s” act of aggression against the country.

Iran said that the terrorist attack was successfully intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it only caused limited damage to radar sites.

It also emphasized its inherent right to deliver a response to the criminal regime.

Baqeri warned that “Israel” will "definitely pay a heavy price" for encroaching on Iran' s territory.

"The Zionists crossed the red lines of the Islamic Republic, but they should know that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... will give a different response to the aggressors that will make them regret [their act], at an appropriate time without delay or haste," he said, noting that the retaliation will be precise and carried out tactfully.