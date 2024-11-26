War Fatigue in ’Israel’: The Strain of War on ‘Israeli’ Reservists and Society

By Mohamad Hamoud

The Washington Post article, "War fatigue deepens in "Israel" as deaths mount and fighting expands," sheds light on the profound impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon on "Israeli" society. As the fighting escalates and the death toll rises, a growing number of "Israeli" reservists are opting not to report for duty, creating additional strain on an already overextended military. The emotional and economic ramifications of this prolonged conflict are becoming increasingly evident, affecting families, businesses, and the nation's overall stability.

The article speaks about Ari Krauss, a reservist in the "Israeli" military’s elite Golani Brigade, who grapples with the dual demands of soldiering and family life. Krauss, like many of his fellow reservists, is torn between his duty to serve and the responsibilities of his civilian life. He describes how his role as a soldier has overshadowed his previous career and personal commitments, emphasizing that he now must disappear for weeks or months at a time. This sentiment reflects the broader dilemma faced by approximately 80,000 reservists who are leaving their jobs and families to serve on the front lines of a seemingly endless conflict.

The Human Cost of Prolonged Conflict

The war has exacted a heavy toll on "Israel," with over 800 soldiers killed since October 2023 and 60,000 people displaced from their homes in the north. The "Israeli" military, traditionally structured to fight short-term conflicts, is struggling to cope with the demands of a protracted war. Reservists like Ari Krauss of the elite Golani Brigade are sacrificing their careers and family lives to serve on the frontlines. Krauss recounts his life revolving around combat and the rare moments of connection with his infant daughter via FaceTime. Stories- like these-underscore the personal suffering endured by reservists, many of whom are fathers, business owners, or students.

Rising Resistance Among Reservists

Despite their dedication, cracks are appearing in this system. Military enlistment rates have dropped by 15% since the October 2023 Hamas attacks, reflecting growing disillusionment among reservists. Reports of soldiers refusing to report for duty highlight a brewing crisis of morale. For instance, one special forces unit has dwindled from 12 members to just five due to desertions. This shift reveals a broader dissatisfaction with a war that many feel lacks clear objectives and a foreseeable end.

Economic and Social Strains

The prolonged conflict is not just a military issue but a societal one, with far-reaching economic implications. The unprecedented number of reservists called up—around 350,000 since October—has led to widespread labor shortages. "Israel's" economic growth has been adversely affected, with the article reporting a decline of 2 percent in economic growth last year and expectations of an additional contraction in 2024. Small businesses are struggling, start-ups are losing capital, and many companies are contemplating relocation due to the instability caused by constant military call-ups. As reservists like Shmulik Moskovitz share their experiences, the reality of burnout and financial strain becomes clear. Moskovitz, who has spent extensive time on the front lines, notes the inadequacy of government assistance programs in supporting those who sacrifice their livelihoods for the war effort.

Broader Implications for "Israeli" Society

The article also highlights growing divisions within "Israeli" society. The exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service has become a contentious issue, with the “Supreme Court” ruling in favor of their conscription. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to navigate this political minefield have led to internal discord, such as the firing of his defense minister over draft notices.

Furthermore, the emotional toll of the conflict extends beyond the battlefield, affecting the families of reservists who are left to cope with the absence of their loved ones. Chava Landau Zenilman, whose husband was killed in combat, illustrates the visceral fear and anxiety that accompany the realities of war. Her experience embodies the collective dread felt by many families as they confront the possibility of loss. The article captures the reality of soldiers preparing video messages for their children and writing goodbye notes, underscoring the human cost of this drawn-out conflict.

The Impact of 'Israeli' Military Policies on Society and Security

The Washington Post article subtly critiques the "Israeli" government’s handling of the conflict, suggesting that its policies may be exacerbating societal and military strain. For instance, the decision to extend mandatory service and increase the age limit for reservists reflects a reactive approach rather than a strategic one. The emotional and economic costs borne by soldiers and civilians alike raise questions about the sustainability of this approach.

Additionally, calls for a "buffer zone" in Lebanon signal a desire for long-term security measures. However, such proposals risk further entangling "Israel" in regional conflicts, perpetuating the cycle of violence.

Conclusion

The ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon are testing the limits of "Israeli" society. The Washington Post’s reporting highlights the profound human, economic, and social costs of this conflict, shedding light on the challenges faced by reservists and their families. As the conflict drags on, "Israel" must grapple with difficult questions about its military strategies, societal cohesion, and the long-term implications of its policies. The voices of those on the frontlines, both in battle and at home, underscore the urgent need for a resolution to this protracted crisis.