Far-right “Israeli” Minister Calls for Occupying Gaza, Halving Population

By Staff, Agencies

The extremist “Israeli” finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for the occupation of the Gaza Strip and halving the population of the Palestinian territory that is reeling from almost 14 months of genocide.

Smotrich who has a history of racist statements against Palestinians, made the controversial remarks during a conference of the "Yesha Council" settler group on Monday.

“We can occupy Gaza and thin the population by half within two years,” through encouraging the so-called “voluntary emigration," he said.

The racist minister also urged "Tel Aviv" to use its favorable ties with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to implement the plan.

“Occupying Gaza is not a dirty word,” he further claimed.

Once the success of the “voluntary emigration" is proven in the besieged Gaza Strip, it can be replicated in the occupied West Bank, he added.

Last month, Smotrich urged the full annexation of the West Bank and Gaza, asserting that "Israel" should unequivocally declare there would be no Palestinian state.

However, nearly 14 months into the offensive, the "Tel Aviv" entity has failed to achieve its declared objectives of finding captives held in Gaza and eliminating Hamas.

So far, the occupying entity has martyred at least 44,235 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 104,638 others, in Gaza.

It has been committing the war crimes of starvation and of intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population in the besieged territory.