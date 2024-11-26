No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Far-right “Israeli” Minister Calls for Occupying Gaza, Halving Population

Far-right “Israeli” Minister Calls for Occupying Gaza, Halving Population
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The extremist “Israeli” finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for the occupation of the Gaza Strip and halving the population of the Palestinian territory that is reeling from almost 14 months of genocide. 

Smotrich who has a history of racist statements against Palestinians, made the controversial remarks during a conference of the "Yesha Council" settler group on Monday.

“We can occupy Gaza and thin the population by half within two years,” through encouraging the so-called “voluntary emigration," he said.

The racist minister also urged "Tel Aviv" to use its favorable ties with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to implement the plan.

“Occupying Gaza is not a dirty word,” he further claimed.

Once the success of the “voluntary emigration" is proven in the besieged Gaza Strip, it can be replicated in the occupied West Bank, he added.

Last month, Smotrich urged the full annexation of the West Bank and Gaza, asserting that "Israel" should unequivocally declare there would be no Palestinian state.

However, nearly 14 months into the offensive, the "Tel Aviv" entity has failed to achieve its declared objectives of finding captives held in Gaza and eliminating Hamas.

So far, the occupying entity has martyred at least 44,235 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 104,638 others, in Gaza.

It has been committing the war crimes of starvation and of intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population in the besieged territory.

Israel Gaza Tel Aviv

Comments

  1. Related News
Far-right “Israeli” Minister Calls for Occupying Gaza, Halving Population

Far-right “Israeli” Minister Calls for Occupying Gaza, Halving Population

9 hours ago
US Hypocrisy Exposed: The ICC’s Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Galant

US Hypocrisy Exposed: The ICC’s Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Galant

4 days ago
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Gallant: They Are War Criminals

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Gallant: They Are War Criminals

5 days ago
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-11-2024 Hour: 04:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot