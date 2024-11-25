Islamic Resistance in Iraq Carries Out New Ops against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted two separate but consecutive attacks on “Israeli” targets inside the occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said in a statement that it launched a drone attack on a “vital target in the south of the occupied territories” on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the group said in another statement that it carried out an attack on “a military target in the south of the occupied territories, using drones.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stressed that the operations came “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including women, children and the elderly.”

The movement also vowed to continue to conduct attacks on Israeli targets “at an increasing pace.”

Iraq has sent official letters to a number of regional and international organizations regarding Israel’s threats to attack the Arab country.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.