’Israel’ Killed over 1,000 Doctors, Nurses in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Over 1,000 doctors and nurses have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks on Gaza since last year.

“Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” stated the Gaza Government Media Office.

The statement further stressed that “the ‘Israeli’ army also prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza.”

The Media Office further accused the “Israeli” military of intentionally targeting hospitals to weaken Gaza’s healthcare system.

“Hospitals have been a declared target for the “Israeli” army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them,” the statement asserted.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, is in deteriorating health after being injured in an “Israeli” drone strike on the facility last Saturday.

Media reports confirm that Abu Safiya was struck by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an “Israeli” quadcopter drone while checking on patients in the hospital corridors. The attack also wounded at least a dozen others, including doctors, nurses, and administrative staff working in the emergency and reception department.

The assault occurred as invading “Israeli” forces continued targeting the hospital with drone strikes and gunfire from Saturday afternoon until midnight. According to reports, the bombing directly and repeatedly struck the entrance of the emergency and reception department, hospital courtyards, gates, and power generators.

The strikes severely disrupted critical systems, including the hospital’s power generator, as well as oxygen and water supplies, while traumatizing the wounded, including women and children. Authorities issued urgent warnings about the risk of a fire breaking out at the hospital due to the bombardment.

In widely circulated video footage, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital expressed his unwavering commitment to his work despite being injured. He stated, "I will continue to provide care no matter the cost… it’s an honor for me to serve people that are still here."

He added, "We will continue to provide humanitarian care no matter what. We are steadfast before the world, which is unjust and has violated our rights. On a daily basis, they [‘Israeli’ army] have violated our rights, targeted us, targeted our workers, targeted me… God willing, I will heal and continue to provide care."

A respected doctor and advocate for human rights, Abu Safiya has been regularly updating the public on the deteriorating healthcare situation in Gaza since the outset of the "Israeli" genocide in early October 2023. He has consistently condemned "Israel’s relentless bombardment of hospitals and medical facilities.

The attack on Abu Safiya occurred just a day after he issued an urgent plea for international organizations to intervene and end the severe “Israeli” siege on northern Gaza.