Speech of Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Regarding The Latest Developments

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our master and beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and noble family, upon his chosen and pious companions, and upon all the prophets and righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

A week has passed since the Arbaeen [40-day martyrdom anniversary] of the Hashemite Sayyed, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah. I see it appropriate to offer our condolences and congratulations for this martyred Sayyed.

Allah Almighty says in His Noble Book:

{The [true] believers are only those who believe in Allah and His Messenger—never doubting—and strive with their wealth and their lives in the cause of Allah. They are the ones true in faith.}

My beloved brother, His Eminence the Hashemite Sayyed, may God Almighty be pleased with you, my companion in this divine resistance march. I knew you as an authentic, educated, aware, and purposeful messenger. Your movement in the head of the Executive Council did not rest despite its breadth to follow up on cultural, mobilization, health, social, and organizational work, women’s organizations and scouts, and many others that you diligently followed up on day and night.

You were a supporter of His Eminence the Sayyed of the martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his right hand. You were always present on the frontline with the resistance fighters and provided whatever the arena demanded.

You are proof of the Almighty’s saying: “Those are the truthful ones.”

While we grieve your loss, you have triumphed in martyrdom. Congratulations to you in your highness with Mohammad and his household, with the martyrs and Mujahideen, with our supreme leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, with the martyr Yahya Sinwar, with the martyr Qassem Soleimani, and with all the martyrs and righteous people.

Condolences, greetings, and congratulations on this great jihad and martyrdom.

Here, we must also mention the martyrdom of our beloved brother, the head of Hezbollah’s media relations office, Hajj Mohammad Afif al-Nabulsi, who was martyred in the field of resistance media while on the road to Al-Quds.

Hajj Mohammad was an icon in the media field. He was hardworking and knowledgeable. He had strategic insight. He was keen to hold press conferences to fill an important media gap – to expose the enemy, highlight the resistance's actions and achievements, and respond to the accusations against Hezbollah and the resistance.

His friendships were diverse and striking; his openness to different media outlets was a special feature; he had his own ideas and creativity; he annoyed the enemy a lot. That is why they assassinated him and stood up to him; they feared you, so they killed the body, but they won’t be able to kill the spirit of resistance and continuity on the path of jihad.

Congratulations and condolences to the martyr Mohammad Afif al-Nabulsi and his brothers with him – martyrs Hussein Ramadan, Musa Haidar, Mahmoud al-Sharqawi, and Hilal Tormus. We pray for the wounded to recover quickly, God willing.

Oh, holy martyr, you were martyred in the Ras al-Nabaa area in Beirut. This means that the “Israeli” enemy attacked the capital. You as a civilian, politician, and media figure should have been protected [by law]. The “Israeli” enemy did not stop at attacking the Ras al-Nabaa area to assassinate him. It attacked the Mar Elias area where it targeted a store and the Zuqaq al-Blat area where it targeted a residential apartment.

Hence, it assassinated and attacked the heart of the capital Beirut, so it must expect the response to be in central Tel Aviv. We cannot keep the capital under the “Israeli” enemy's strikes. It must pay the price, and the price is the center of Tel Aviv. I hope the enemy understands that things are not left to chance.

Thirdly, I would like to thank all those who offered their condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of our holy Secretary-General, the Sayyed of the martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyred leaders with him. Some also sent telegrams and made phone calls to our dear brothers, given our objective circumstances.

I thank everyone for their phone calls, condolences, and congratulations, without going into names so that I do not forget anyone.

I also thank everyone who supported the party's step in choosing the new Secretary-General. There was a wide media attention regarding this. On behalf of Hezbollah and the resistance, I thank you all. God-willing, we will continue the path and uphold the trust of the martyrs.

Today, I will talk about several topics related to our arena and situation:

First, we faced two battles in Lebanon in two stages:

The first was the battle to support Gaza, steadfast Gaza, wounded Gaza, Gaza that gave martyrs, for the past 11 months. We were keen to provide what we could for Gaza and support Palestine in our work and jihad, taking into consideration the Lebanese circumstances and also what would benefit Gaza. Thank God we accomplished a great mission.

We are honored to be among the few who supported Gaza alongside the proud Iraq, the vigorous Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, the IRGC, and people. Meanwhile, the world stood by watching more than 45,000 martyrs, 105 thousand wounded, and two and a half million displaced people, suffering from hunger and thirst, in addition to the destruction. Where is the free world? Unfortunately, this is for future generations.

The second battle is the one that started two months ago. The first signs started on September 17 with the pager explosions. We called it the battle of "Uli al-Ba'as" [the Battle of the Mighty]. The purpose of this battle was to repel the comprehensive “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon. In fact, “Israel” does not need an excuse. For those who argue that its excuse was the Gaza support front. No, “Israel” does not need an excuse.

In any case, we had agreed to the Biden-Macron proposal on September 23 on the basis that it could end the war. However, they assassinated our Secretary-General on September 27, and this battle continued. The party went through a real state of confusion for ten days, but we managed to recover and regain our capabilities on every level – political, military, and media. It is true we received painful and significant blows that can bring down states, parties, and armies, but thank God we possess a cadre of resilient and capable leaders that help us stand up to these challenges.

Netanyahu announced his major goals, and it became clear that he wanted the Middle East, not just Lebanon, northern Palestine, and the return of the displaced or those fleeing from those areas. In any case, what was the result of this two-months-long battle? The result was a legendary steadfastness of the resistance in Lebanon, witnessed by friends and foes.

We had anticipated that the operation on the border front would last for 15 days, and then the “Israelis” would move to the second stage. However, it extended for a month and a half. This is evidence of the Mujahideen’s strength and that the enemy is afraid of advancing due to the losses it incurred at the beginning of the attempt to advance and the losses it could incur if it continued.

More than 100 “Israelis” were killed and more than a thousand others wounded during this short period, during which the Mujahideen fired from the border edge areas after the “Israelis” announced that they had entered them. They did not fire regular rockets. In other words, when they fire from Maroun al-Ras and near it to Haifa, that is, 40 km, the resistance fighters are spreading out and have a significant and influential presence. The launching of rockets and drones continued at a high rate. The displacement of hundreds of thousands of “Israelis” from their homes is one of the results of this battle and confrontation. Even the new “Israeli” Foreign Minister [Gideon] Sa'ar changed the goals and said, “Our goal is not to destroy Hezbollah.”

They moved to the second stage because they want a battle that will give them all the gains, and they are unable to fight it. There were attempts to penetrate some villages. I want to clarify something so that people know things clearly. The resistance does not operate like conventional armies. The resistance does not work to prevent the “Israeli” army from advancing [into Lebanon].

The resistance is fighting the “Israeli” army wherever it advances. For example, if the army enters a village, the resistance fighters will be in the valleys, caves, behind the trees, in some houses, in some fortified places, hiding. If the army enters, they will engage it and fight it. This is the work of the resistance, and this is the method of the resistance in the confrontation operations.

Therefore, it does not matter whether the “Israeli” army enters or exits a village; what matters is the number of their casualties and where the Mujahideen confront them. Along the frontline, the Mujahideen are resisting. The resistance is working to kill the enemy and prevent the stability of its occupation.

In fact, as the resistance, we have presented an exceptional model in this confrontation. Our fighters are of great might. They are confronting the enemy with steadfastness. Sometimes, some brothers ask to go to the border edge, and we ask them to be patient because there are other resistance fighters there who are steadfast and firm and present, thank God. We have sufficient capabilities, and I affirm that despite the resources already available, additional capabilities are being transported to the frontlines at the border. There is even a rotation of the Mujahideen. The occupier cannot settle or advance securely on our land and will, God willing, be expelled.

The road is clear. How can it be clear when the enemy has control over the airspace? God helps, and God willing the brothers know the landscape very well and have the courage to advance.

In any case, this enemy that was lured to this site will suffer many losses. In the end, the land is ours, the men are ours, and the resistance is from this land. The “Israeli” occupiers cannot settle or advance securely on our land. It is an occupier and will be expelled, God willing.

The field speaks for itself, and the outcomes are determined by what happens on the battlefield through ground confrontation and launching missiles and drones into the depths of the usurping entity.

The resistance has the ability to continue at this pace for a long time. You notice that the daily strikes do not have routine. There is always a formation, meaning that the brothers target a new barracks, a new settlement with a barracks, and so on, even the dimensions and distances, sometimes its 100 km, sometimes 150, 125, 40, 30, and so on.

All of this is within a program that is prepared in advance by coordinating the fire between the various forces that are fighting. “Israel” cannot defeat us or impose its conditions on us. We are the men of the field, and we will remain in the battlefield, God willing.

Here comes the crux of the matter, what is the solution? They are now saying that there is a negotiation document. We have received the negotiation document, read it thoroughly, and provided our feedback on it. Speaker Berri also has his observations, which are harmonious and consistent with ours. These observations were submitted to the American envoy and discussed in detail. We have decided not to speak about the content of the document or the comments we had about it. Let's leave this discussion quietly to see if it will reach a result or not.

The occupation expected that it could take through the agreement what it has not taken on the battlefield, but this is not possible. Our comments indicate that we agree to this path of indirect negotiations through Speaker Berri if the other party wants this. They informed us know that they also agree to this. We will see what the result.

Can we expect these negotiations to result in a quick ceasefire and an end to the aggression? No one can guarantee that, as it depends on Netanyahu's seriousness. However, it should be clear that our negotiations are under the framework of completely ending the aggression and preserving Lebanese sovereignty. Hence, the “Israeli” enemy has no right to violate, kill, or enter whenever it wants under different pretexts. Lebanon must be protected.

We have prepared for a long battle, and we are currently negotiating, but not under fire, as the enemy entity is also under fire. In other words, we have decided to proceed with two parallel tracks: the battlefield, which will escalate progressively, and the negotiations. However, the battlefield does not depend on the negotiations.

Whether the negotiations succeed or fail, we will continue in the battlefield; if they succeeded, then the battlefield will be part of the success of these negotiations.

To those who tell us it is a war of attrition [on us], we say yes, it is. But we bear this war because we are defending our land, homeland, and our Lebanon, and this is a responsibility that falls on us and others. We have decided to be the people of one of the two best things: victory or martyrdom. We believe in the promise of God Almighty: {O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.}

I salute the Mujahideen on the battlefield and our honorable people who stand by us. Who are these people? These are people who have been displaced and are suffering, but they are patient enduring hardship. Their children are on the frontline. However, they are always content, hoping for victory, and are ready to offer martyrs.

This is a model that strengthens the resistance and makes it more capable of facing challenges. The answer of a lady being interviewed and has seven family members that have been martyred caught my attention. The interviewer asked her: “How many martyrs do you have?” She replied, “My three children were martyred, I have two martyred grandsons and two martyred sons-in-law.” She was asked if she has any suggestions or ideas. She replies, “whatever we do is little compared to the Household of the Prophet (peace be upon them), and by God it is little. And let me tell you, they have made me proud in front of Lady Zahra and Lady Zainab (peace be upon them). I tell you that if the resistance asked me to fight or sacrifice myself, then I am ready to give myself and everything I have left.” God can only honor people like this woman by giving them victory.

We have to choices: humiliation or death. Death is by carrying the sword and fighting. Humiliation is surrendering, and by doing so, we will have nothing left. Far be it from us to accept humiliation!

Therefore, we will continue fighting. Some might say that the price of continue is costly. Our enemy is a monster that is killing civilians and every living thing. We are facing “Israeli” monsters supported by a major American monster. What do you want us to do? This monster is doing all this to scare us and surrender so he can take everything for free. Never! We will not allow the “Israelis” to do that. We will stay on the battlefield no matter how high the cost might be. We will make it costly for the enemy as well. They get hurt, and it will be costly on them.

Do not hold us responsible for what is happening. The “Israelis” are the ones attacking. Let them stop their attacks. We are in a position of response and defense. Is it possible for you in this case with the capabilities you have to defeat the enemy? I really wanted to clarify today the meaning of victory that we are talking about.

You cannot expect a resistance facing an army that has capabilities to increase its numbers or gains without losses and sacrifices. It is impossible. But the enemy has goals and when it does not achieve those goals, it means that we achieved victory.

All resistance movements in the world pays a high price, but in the end, its value is that it did not allow the enemy to achieve its goals. Therefore, we say that it achieved victory. We are also confronting the enemy's goals in Lebanon, and God willing, we will emerge stronger because we cohesion and cooperation, stood firm, made sacrifices, and did not let the enemy achieve its goals.

To our displaced people, our loved ones in their homes or in displacement centers, I say: We deeply appreciate your sacrifices and understand how much you endure. We know you are sacrificing a lot. We are also doing our best to provide assistance and cooperation through the associations we are familiar with. However, this matter requires patience, and you are indeed people of patience. And you are what you say. God willing, we remain in cooperation.

Here, I would like to extend a special greeting to the Amal Movement, the Amal youth, and the Amal families. In fact, Hezbollah and Amal are no different in terms of the arena, sacrifice, or presence because we are one family, and we are in one country. I hope that the entire country will be like this.

To those who supported and sheltered the displaced and those who provided help are an integral part of this true national resistance. Today, we are resisting in Lebanon to defend all of Lebanon and its people against an enemy that has only been defeated at the hands of this resistance. We will continue in this manner, God willing.

Once again, I thank all the sons of our country, all the families, all the sects, all the municipalities, and all those who strive. You should know that this is a credit for you in this world and in the hereafter because this affects the building of our country and our cooperation with each other.

I had prepared a topic that is not related to the details I mentioned. I said we’d talk about it if there is time. I’ll tell you this – while fighting the battle, we are thinking about the future of our country. Let me tell you something clearly.

We have neither changed nor altered our honorable, national resistance positions. We will never change or alter our positions. We firmly believe in the unity of the army, the people, and the Resistance, which is the remaining asset through which we can build our nation.

Remember these four things for after the aggression ends, God willing:

We will work in cooperation with the state and all honorable individuals to rebuild a better and more beautiful Lebanon. We will actively contribute to the election of a president through the Parliament and in a constitutional manner. Our political stances will remain within the framework of the Taif Agreement, in cooperation with political forces. We will also be present in the political arena for the benefit of the nation, to build and protect at the same time.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.