Imam Khamenei: Arrest Warrant Not Enough, Netanyahu must be Executed

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court [ICC], must be given a death sentence.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Iranian Basij volunteer force on Monday, on the occasion of Basij Week.

Referring to “Israel's” genocide in the Gaza Strip and the carnage in Lebanon, the Leader said the bombing of houses is not a victory but “a war crime”.

“The enemy has not won its wars on Gaza and Lebanon, and it will never be able to do so,” Imam Khamenei asserted.

The Leader hailed Basij as the direct opposite of hegemonic powers, which are trying to manipulate national beliefs.

Imam Khamenei said hegemonic powers first try to take away capabilities of nations.

The Leader noted that Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, created Basij volunteer force as a bulwark against threats.

Basiji is not intimidated by the US and “Israeli” propaganda, he asserted, adding that some of the prominent Iranian scientists, who were assassinated by the enemy, were members of the volunteer force.

Imam Khamenei further affirmed that Basij will definitely destroy the Zionist entity. Basij, he emphasized, should strengthen, expand and maintain preparedness.

The leader said the United States' ideal for the region is either submission or chaos, urging the force to counter US duality of dictator ship and anarchy.