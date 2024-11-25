Hezbollah Strikes “Israeli” Bases, Targets Settlement North of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah launched on Sunday a series of intensified military operations targeting “Israeli” settlements, military sites, and strategic installations on Sunday, achieving precise hits in multiple locations, with the strikes including the use of advanced attack drones and complex combined assaults.

Hezbollah underlined that the operations were in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in solidarity with their noble and courageous resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people

For the first time, the Resistance deployed a squadron of loitering drones to target the “Asdod” Naval Base, located 150 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The operation achieved pinpoint accuracy, striking its intended targets.

Similarly, drones struck a newly established “Israeli” military command room in the “Metula” Settlement, hitting their targets with precision. A complex operation minutes earlier targeted a military site in “Tel Aviv” with a combination of precision-guided rockets, and drones.

The campaign extended to settlements near the northern border area, with dozens of rocket barrages striking key locations:

“Kfar Blum” was targeted twice—once at noon and another less than two hours later. The settlements of “Maalot-Tarshiha”, “Hatzor HaGlilit”, “Kiryat Shmona”, and Amir also sustained rocket strikes, with “Kiryat Shmona hit twice during the morning.

The settlement of Dishon, a known artillery site, was also hit, with the settlements of “Kerem Ben Zimra”, Safad, Sa'sa', Meron, and Yesod HaMa’ala” being hit in coordinated operations throughout the day.

The Islamic Resistance also hit several critical “Israeli” military installations:

Hezbollah attacked the “Biriya” Base, the primary northern air defense and missile command center, as well as “Glilot” Base, the headquarters of Unit 8200 near “Tel Aviv”.

“Dado” Base, the northern region command headquarters, and “Mishar” Base, the main intelligence hub for the northern region, were hit with rocket barrages, with the “Zevulun” Military Industries Base, north of Haifa, also sustaining numerous hits.

Moreover, the Resistance carried out a defensive operation in the western Bekaa Valley, wherein its fighters intercepted and forced an “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone to retreat using an advanced surface-to-air missile.

The Resistance demonstrated its ability to target strategic sites deep within “Israeli” territory. On Friday, the Palmachim Base, a key “Israeli” Air Force installation south of “Tel Aviv”, was struck with precision-guided rockets. The base houses unmanned aerial vehicles, military helicopters, and advanced missile defense systems.

The Resistance repeatedly targeted “Israeli” military gatherings east of Khiam, launching five separate attacks throughout the day. The strikes at 8:45 AM, 1:30 PM, 1:45 PM, 3:20 PM, 7:15 PM, and 11:45 PM inflicted significant damage on enemy forces.

The Resistance has combined advanced drone technology, precision-guided rockets, and coordinated strikes, marking a significant escalation against the “Israeli” occupation, not only in quantity but the quality of operations, as well as the scope of operations as Hezbollah struck deep within occupied Palestine several times. The unprecedented aerial operations and deep strikes reflect a clear warning that all “Israeli positions, whether near or far, remain within the Resistance’s reach.