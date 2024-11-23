- Home
Survey: Majority of US Jewish Teens Show Sympathy for Palestinians
By Staff, Agencies
A recent survey has revealed that a majority of Jewish teenagers in the United States sympathize with Hamas and the Palestinian people, over a year into “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza.
The poll, conducted by “Israel’s” so-called Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, found that 66 percent of teens aged 14 to 18 expressed sympathy for the Palestinian people.
Furthermore, 36.7 percent of respondents stated they sympathize with Hamas.
The survey also highlighted a significant increase in support among younger participants, with 60 percent of 14-year-olds expressing solidarity with the Palestinian resistance movement.
Additionally, over 41 percent of those surveyed believe the “Israeli” entity is committing genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The findings have sparked outrage in “Tel Aviv”, prompting “Israel’s” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to call for efforts to strengthen ties between Jewish teens in the diaspora and “Israel”.
The survey results come more than a year after “Israel” launched its devastating military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 44,000 people, including a significant number of women and children.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden faces accusations of complicity in Tel Aviv’s war crimes, as his administration continues to provide military assistance to the “Israeli” entity.
