EU’s Borrell: ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Are Legally Binding

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has affirmed that the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court [ICC] against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant are legally binding.

Borrell emphasized that all EU member states are obligated to execute the warrants.

The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, issued the arrest orders on Thursday, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Saturday, Borrell reiterated that European governments have no discretion in this matter. “The states that signed the Rome Convention are obliged to implement the decision of the court. It’s not optional,” he stated.

As signatories to the ICC’s founding treaty, known as the Rome Statute, all EU member states are required to comply. Borrell also noted that this obligation extends to nations aspiring to join the European Union.

The United States, a close ally of “Israel,” rejected the ICC’s decision, while Netanyahu condemned the move as "an anti-Semitic step."

Addressing such accusations, Borrell remarked, “Every time someone disagrees with the policy of the ‘Israeli’ entity, they are accused of anti-Semitism. This is not acceptable. That’s enough.”

He stressed his right to critique the decisions of “Israeli” officials, including Netanyahu, without being subjected to such allegations.

Several European countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy and Spain, have confirmed their commitment to upholding their responsibilities under the Rome Statute and international law.