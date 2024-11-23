No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Starbucks Shutters 50 Stores in Malaysia amid Growing Anti-“Israel” Boycott

Starbucks Shutters 50 Stores in Malaysia amid Growing Anti-“Israel” Boycott
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The American coffeehouse chain Starbucks has closed 50 outlets across Malaysia as the anti-“Israel” boycott gains momentum.

The closures come amidst a nationwide campaign targeting pro-“Israel” firms, brands and products in the predominantly Muslim country and across the broader Muslim world.

Media reports indicate that the Seattle-based company has temporarily shut down 50 of its 408 stores nationwide, attributing the closures to declining business tied to the ongoing “Israeli” conflict.

The boycott of pro-“Israel” brands has intensified since October 2023, following the “Israeli” entity’s escalation of its war against Palestinians in Gaza and its subsequent expansion into Lebanon.

In an end-of-August report, Starbucks’ local partner, Berjaya Food Company, acknowledged significant financial losses, stating, “Significantly lower revenue and pre-tax losses incurred in the current quarter were mainly due to the current sentiment surrounding the Middle East conflict.”

The anti-“Israel” boycott has also impacted other American brands. Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC] announced the closure of over 100 restaurants across Malaysia in response to the intensifying campaign.

This growing movement is part of the broader pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS] initiative, which seeks to exert economic and social pressure on the “Israeli” entity.

Israel Palestine starbucks malaysia GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Starbucks Shutters 50 Stores in Malaysia amid Growing Anti-“Israel” Boycott

Starbucks Shutters 50 Stores in Malaysia amid Growing Anti-“Israel” Boycott

16 hours ago
Basij Volunteer Forces Stage Massive Drills in Southwestern Iran

Basij Volunteer Forces Stage Massive Drills in Southwestern Iran

one day ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Muslims must Protect Palestine against ‘Israel’

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Muslims must Protect Palestine against ‘Israel’

one day ago
Iran: US Veto of UN’s Gaza Resolution a License for More ‘Israeli’ Atrocities

Iran: US Veto of UN’s Gaza Resolution a License for More ‘Israeli’ Atrocities

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 23-11-2024 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot