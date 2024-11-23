- Home
Starbucks Shutters 50 Stores in Malaysia amid Growing Anti-“Israel” Boycott
By Staff, Agencies
The American coffeehouse chain Starbucks has closed 50 outlets across Malaysia as the anti-“Israel” boycott gains momentum.
The closures come amidst a nationwide campaign targeting pro-“Israel” firms, brands and products in the predominantly Muslim country and across the broader Muslim world.
Media reports indicate that the Seattle-based company has temporarily shut down 50 of its 408 stores nationwide, attributing the closures to declining business tied to the ongoing “Israeli” conflict.
The boycott of pro-“Israel” brands has intensified since October 2023, following the “Israeli” entity’s escalation of its war against Palestinians in Gaza and its subsequent expansion into Lebanon.
In an end-of-August report, Starbucks’ local partner, Berjaya Food Company, acknowledged significant financial losses, stating, “Significantly lower revenue and pre-tax losses incurred in the current quarter were mainly due to the current sentiment surrounding the Middle East conflict.”
The anti-“Israel” boycott has also impacted other American brands. Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC] announced the closure of over 100 restaurants across Malaysia in response to the intensifying campaign.
This growing movement is part of the broader pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS] initiative, which seeks to exert economic and social pressure on the “Israeli” entity.
