“Israel” Intensifies Aggression with Missile Strike on Residential Building in Beirut
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” entity has escalated its aggression against Lebanon, launching a missile strike that leveled an eight-story residential building in the Basta area of Beirut.
The attack left at least 11 people martyred and 63 others injured, marking a grim escalation in its ongoing campaign against the Arab nation.
Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television network reported that the building was “completely” destroyed in the early hours of Saturday. The surrounding buildings also suffered extensive damage, with the explosions reverberating across a wide area of the capital.
Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA] confirmed the attack, noting that “five missiles” were used to obliterate the residential building on Atl-Mamoun Street.
“Beirut woke up to a horrific massacre as the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s air force completely destroyed an eight-story residential building,” the NNA reported.
This strike came just a day after “Israel” demolished an 11-story building in Beirut’s southern suburbs with similar bombardments.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that another “Israeli” assault in southern Lebanon claimed the lives of at least five paramedics, further highlighting the brutality of the entity’s ongoing attacks.
Comments
