US Hypocrisy Exposed: The ICC’s Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Galant

By Mohammad Hammoud

The recent issuance of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court [ICC] for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Galant highlights the hypocrisy of the United States in its approach to international law and human rights. Despite serious accusations against these “Israeli” leaders for war crimes—specifically, the starvation of children—the US has not only maintained its unwavering support for “Israel” but has actively sought to undermine the ICC's authority, all while ignoring its own historical transgressions.

While organizations like Amnesty International herald this decision as a breakthrough for international justice, the reality is stark: these warrants are unlikely to be enforced due to significant geopolitical obstacles, primarily the unwavering backing of the United States for “Israel.” This dynamic move underscores the hypocrisy inherent in the US foreign policy.

Background and Charges

The ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant is based on revelations of violations of international humanitarian law during the “Israel”-Gaza conflict. The charges include the deliberate starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, attacks on civilian populations, and other inhumane acts.

The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber found "reasonable grounds to believe" that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for these actions. Prosecutor Karim Khan presented evidence indicating that the two officials knowingly deprived Gaza residents of essential resources, including food, water, medical supplies, and fuel. Such deliberate and systematic actions constitute clear violations of international humanitarian law. While these accusations would typically prompt condemnation and calls for accountability, the US has instead chosen to double down on its support for “Israel.” Rather than acknowledging the gravity of these crimes, the US continues to provide billions in military aid, veto UN resolutions critical of “Israel,” and pressure international bodies like the ICC to suppress justice.

Bullying the ICC: A Pattern of Obstruction

The United States has a long history of undermining the ICC. From refusing to ratify the Rome Statute, which established the court, to imposing sanctions on ICC officials during investigations into U.S. actions in Afghanistan, the US has demonstrated a clear disdain for international accountability. This pattern extends to shielding “Israel,” ensuring that international legal mechanisms like the ICC cannot effectively operate against “Israeli” leaders. When the ICC announced investigations into alleged war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, US officials labeled the court’s actions as biased and illegitimate. By actively opposing the ICC's mandate, the US. not only enables impunity for “Israel” but also delegitimizes the broader framework of international justice. Consequently, Netanyahu and Gallant are unlikely to face trial, as countries allied with the US are unlikely to cooperate in their arrest.

Hypocrisy in Historical Context

The US stance reflects a broader history of double standards in its approach to war crimes and human rights. During World War II, the US conducted extensive bombing campaigns, such as the firebombing of Dresden and Tokyo, which indiscriminately targeted civilians. In Vietnam, the U.S. military used napalm and Agent Orange, leading to horrific civilian suffering. More recently, U.S. actions in the Middle East—including the invasion of Iraq under false pretenses and indiscriminate bombings in Afghanistan—have resulted in countless civilian casualties.

Additionally, the U.S. has engaged in torture and inhumane treatment in facilities like Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay. These abuses, often justified under the guise of national security, reveal a consistent disregard for international norms. Given this track record, the US condemnation of others for similar crimes rings hollow.

A System of Impunity

The ICC’s inability to enforce the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant exemplifies the limits of international justice when confronted with the political power of nations like the US While the court has prosecuted leaders from weaker states, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, it has been unable to hold leaders from powerful or US-allied states accountable. This selective enforcement undermines the court’s credibility and emboldens perpetrators of war crimes.

Conclusion: The Cost of Hypocrisy

The US’s unwavering support for “Israel” even in the face of serious indictments for war crimes, underscores the hypocrisy at the heart of American foreign policy. By shielding its allies and itself from accountability while demanding justice from adversaries, the US undermines the principles it claims to uphold. This double standard erodes trust in international institutions and perpetuates cycles of violence and impunity. Without a commitment to universal accountability, the ICC will remain a symbol of justice unfulfilled, leaving victims of atrocities, like those in Gaza, to suffer without recourse.