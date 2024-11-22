Sayyed Al-Houthi: Muslims must Protect Palestine against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi called upon all Muslim nations to join forces and engage in jihad against the enemies, emphasizing they have no other viable option in the face of American-“Israeli” plots.

“Had Arabs and Muslims implemented a Qur'anic and faith-based approach to jihad, they would have been able to protect Palestinian territories and the entire region against the Zionist entity,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said on Thursday as he delivered a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a.

The Ansarullah leader described hollow appeals as well as empty summits and statements in support of Gaza from Arab and Muslim leaders as “futile.”

He stressed that genuine faith-driven action is necessary to liberate people from fears and elevate the Muslim Ummah to confront challenges effectively.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further praised the sacrifices made by martyrs on the path to protect Islamic values, stating that Washington and the Tel Aviv are hell-bent on subjugating the whole region.

“The US should be held accountable for its complicity in all crimes that Zionists have committed over the past decades in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt," he said, noting that “Britain and France colluded with the US in housing Zionist gangs on Palestinian lands, and their subsequent recruitment, arming and empowerment.”

He said Muslim nations must support the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon and elsewhere.

“Fighters in Gaza are steadfast, and continue to inflict painful blows on the ‘Israeli’ enemy. Hezbollah is gaining remarkable achievements and is standing firm in the face of the unprecedented aggression against Lebanon.

“Muslim nations should take the right path by supporting combatants in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader pointed out that what the supporters of savage and criminal Zionism say about freedom, human rights, and civilization are nothing but misleading and deceptive remarks.

He pointed to the bloody history of Americans, British, French, and Germans, stating that their criminal record involved the killing of millions of people by extremely vicious methods.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined that the US veto in the Security Council against a ceasefire resolution in Gaza reflects Washington's aggressive and criminal approach toward Arabs and Muslims.

The Yemeni leader finally called upon all walks of Yemeni society to take to the streets across the country on Friday and participate in massive rallies in solidarity with Palestinian and Lebanese nations.