Sheikh Naim Qassem: Beirut Will Not Be Targeted Without a Response in ’Tel Aviv’

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem began by reflecting on the passing of a week since the fortieth day of mourning for his dear brother, Sayyed Hashim Saffidine. He described Sayyed Saffidine as "a steadfast companion on the divine march of resistance."

Addressing him directly, Sheikh Qassem said, "You were a pillar of support to Sayyed Nasrallah, ever-present on the battlefield. While we grieve your loss, you have triumphed in martyrdom."

The Resistance leader paid tribute to another fallen comrade, saying, "Hajj Mohammad Afif al-Nabulsi achieved martyrdom in the field of resistance media on the path of liberating Occupied Al-Quds."

Turning to the ongoing aggression, Sheikh Qassem issued a stern warning to the “Israeli” entity: "The enemy must expect a response to its targeting of Beirut, particularly in the center of 'Tel Aviv.' It must understand that such attacks on our capital cannot be left unanswered or to chance."

Reflecting on regional solidarity, the Secretary General expressed pride in Hezbollah's unwavering stance: "We are honored to be among the few who supported Gaza, alongside Iraq, Yemen and Iran, while the rest of the world merely watched."

He highlighted Hezbollah's role in the conflict, stating, "We fought in Lebanon to support the Gaza Strip for 11 months."

Discussing the political dynamics, Sheikh Qassem revealed, "We had previously agreed to the Biden-Macron proposal on the condition that it would end the war. However, they responded by assassinating our Secretary General."

His Eminence acknowledged the challenges faced, noting, "It is true we endured painful and significant losses, but we possess a cadre of resilient and capable leaders."

Sheikh Qassem candidly addressed the impact of the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying, "Hezbollah faced a genuine crisis following the martyrdom of our Great Secretary General. However, within 10 days, we managed to recover, regroup, and heal our wounds."

He emphasized the strategic focus of the Resistance, stating, "It does not matter whether the 'Israeli' army enters or exits a village; what matters is the number of their casualties."

He affirmed Hezbollah's operational readiness, declaring, "We are capable of moving reinforcements to the frontlines and rotating our fighters seamlessly. This ensures the path forward remains clear."

Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the Resistance's determination to defend Lebanon, stating, "In the end, the land is ours, the men are ours, and the enemy will pay the price for its aggression."

The Resistance leader also highlighted Hezbollah's stance in negotiations, saying, "We received the proposal regarding the negotiations, studied it, and provided our comments. The occupation expected to achieve through agreements what it could not accomplish on the battlefield, but this is impossible."

He said with a resolute declaration: "'Israel' cannot defeat us or impose its conditions. We negotiate under the framework of ending the aggression entirely and preserving Lebanese sovereignty. We are the men of the battlefield, and the land remains ours."

Elsewhere in his speech, Sheikh Qassem emphasized the dual approach pursued by the Resistance, stating: “We work on two tracks: the field and negotiations, and we do not suspend the field while waiting for negotiations.”

Highlighting the steadfast resolve of the Resistance, he declared: “We will stay in the field and fight, no matter how high the cost. We will make the cost high for ‘Israel’ and continue to respond to this aggression while remaining in a defensive position.”

Reiterating the fundamental principles guiding their actions, His Eminence stressed: “We are resisting the [‘Israeli’] enemy, who will not leave except through resistance.” He underscored the stark reality faced by the Resistance: “We have two choices: either fight or surrender.”

Despite the ongoing challenges, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the Cause, stating: “We have not and will not change our national resistance positions. We believe in the solidarity of the army, the people, and the Resistance.”

As the Resistance stands firm in its defense, “Israeli” media reported that the number of “Israeli” army casualties due to a security incident in southern Lebanon has risen to four – marking yet another reminder of the high costs of aggression.