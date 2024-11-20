Iran: Enemy to Come after Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey if Palestine Falls

By Staff, Agencies

A former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Mohsen Rezaei warned that the “Israeli” entity and its allies will start targeting the country and several other nations in the West Asia region if they can conclude their current war on the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

“The issue at the center [of the war] is Iran,” Rezaei, who currently serves on the Islamic Republic’s Expediency Council, said on Tuesday.

“In this regard, Gaza and Lebanon have turned into the defensive front for all of the countries in West Asia,” he noted, adding, “If Gaza and Lebanon fall, the enemy will start moving towards Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Iran.”

Explaining the reason behind the entity’s warmongering, Rezaei said that by waging the war, the enemy seeks to convey the so-called message that “West Asia is either a place for us or the Islamic Republic.”

He said the current war was “a matter of fate” for the entity and Washington, the former waging it to prevent its elimination from the region, and the latter engaging in it to “prolong its imperialism and [so-called] superpower status in the region.”

According to Rezaei, the warfare is aimed at “destroying Islam and confronting Iran’s regional presence.”

The Islamic Republic, however, is not after expansion of the war and “does not tolerate” it, the official said, asserting that the country is “under no illusion about defending itself” and reinforcing the regional resistance front.

Commenting on the potential outcome of the brutal US-“Israeli” military aggression, the official said the duo’s crimes will become clearer in the eyes of the world and be followed by more reactions as time goes by.

“It is therefore that the forces of the Revolution inside Iran should take recourse to all of their capabilities in their effort to help out the people of Gaza and Lebanon.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei underlined that the United States and many European countries had wheeled out all of their technological capabilities in the service of the regime as it conducts the military onslaught.

“The equipment that the Zionist entity deploys against the oppressed people of Palestine is manufactured at American arms factories a week before so they can be fired against the resistance front.”

“What we are bearing witness to [in the current war] is [rather] homicide and genocide,” Rezaei said.

“Terrorism constitutes the nature of this war that is underway against Muslims and the Islamic World,” he said, warning that many countries in the world would not stand the atrocities.