Hezbollah Confirms by Fire: Beirut for “Tel Aviv”

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its “Fire for Fire, Beirut for Tel Aviv” defensive strategy in the face of the “Israeli” entity’s intensified deadly aggression against Lebanon, Hezbollah targeted “Tel Aviv” in the occupied Palestinian territories with several strikes.

Hezbollah’s strike indicated that it would not buckle under the policy of escalating its deadly attacks on civilians in Lebanon to pressure the resistance into accepting its terms, various resistance media outlets reported.

It brought the city under salvos of ballistic missiles, at least eight rockets, and drones, wounding at least five settlers, one of whom sustained serious injuries.

Footage emanating from the operation showed “Israeli” missile systems failing to intercept one of the missiles that made direct impact reportedly near a mall in the city, according to the entity’s Channel 12.

“Israeli” police sources confirmed that the operation had resulted in “a direct hit,” adding, “There are fears of building collapses.”

The “Israeli” casualties were caused in the city of Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, after four explosions rang out in the targeted area.

A building and a bus were also hit and a fire broke out in the city of "Bnei Brak", which is likewise located east of "Tel Aviv".

A picture emerged showing the moments that ran up to one of Hezbollah’s missile operations against “Tel Aviv” and its aftermath.

Other “Israeli” sources reported that the operations had resulted in the closure of “Ben Gurion”, the entity’s busiest airport, which is located in the central part of the occupied territories, adding that power outages had also been reported in some areas of “Greater Tel Aviv.”

Describing one of the operations, Hezbollah said its fighters had targeted the “Tel Haim” base that belongs to the Israeli regime’s Military Intelligence Division in Tel Aviv with a missile barrage and a drone squadron.

The projectiles and the aircraft “hit their targets accurately,” the movement added.

The group also targeted the “Krayot” area, north of the city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage, and launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the “Regavim” base, a military base containing training camps for the “Israeli” military’s Golani Brigade, southeast of Haifa.

The operations, which came as part of the movement’s Khaybar series of operations, were conducted under the slogan, "We are at your service O Nasrallah," a reference to Hezbollah’s former secretary general, who was assassinated during intense Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon’s capital Beirut in late September.

The retaliation was also meant as a show of “support for our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance,” besides serving to defend Lebanon in the face of the regime’s deadly escalation, the group said.

Hezbollah has been conducting hundreds of such operations against the northern side of the occupied territories since last October, when the entity began launching a genocidal war on Gaza and brought Lebanon under intensified deadly aggression.

Also on Monday, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted the “Shraga” base, the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command, north of the city of Akka, on two occasions with a rocket barrage.

They launched an airstrike using drones on a gathering of Israeli forces at the newly established headquarters of the “Israeli” military’s Western Brigade Command at the “Ya'ara” Barracks.