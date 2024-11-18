No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

“Israeli” Barbarism Continues against Lebanon: Eight more Paramedics Martyred

18 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes have conducted fresh strikes on Lebanon, martyring six paramedics in the South Lebanon, hours after two others lost their lives in air raids.

The deadly air raids hit the Islamic Health Authority center in the village of Arab Salim in the Nabatiyeh governorate.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported the martyring of two paramedics in “Israel’s” Sunday attacks.

It said one of the victims lost his life in the assault on the Islamic Health Association Center in Houmine el-Tahta in Nabatiyeh and the other was martyred in the attack that targeted a healthcare facility in the village of Hanaway in Lebanon’s South governorate.

The ministry further reported that two paramedics were injured in the “Israeli” bombing of an ambulance center in the town of Bazouriyeh, situated in the Governorate of South Lebanon.

On Friday, “Israeli” forces martyred at least 15 paramedics and five bystanders in an attack on a civil defense center in the town of Douris near Baalbek.

So far, at least 3,481 people have been martyred and 14,786 others injured in “Israeli” assaults on Lebanon.

More than 200 of the victims are emergency workers, most of whom were martyred over the past two months.

 

 

