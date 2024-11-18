The Harm of Arab-“Israeli” Normalization on the Palestinian Cause

By Mohammad Hammoud

The recent trend of normalization between some Arab nations and “Israel” has posed profound challenges to the Palestinian cause. Agreements like the “Abraham Accords”, brokered between “Israel” and countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, promise economic and strategic advantages. Yet, they have also sidelined the moral and political imperatives of Palestinian sovereignty and justice. This dynamic is especially concerning amid “Israel's” ongoing military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, which have left thousands dead and exacerbated a humanitarian crisis. This essay evaluates the consequences of normalization for the Palestinian struggle, showing how it weakens their leverage, undermines Arab solidarity, and emboldens “Israeli” policies of aggression.

A Historical Betrayal of Solidarity

For decades, the Palestinian cause symbolized a unifying struggle within the Arab world. The Arab League’s 2002 Peace Initiative tied normalization to “Israel's” withdrawal from occupied territories and a just solution for Palestinian refugees. However, recent normalization efforts bypass these prerequisites, effectively undermining the collective Arab stance that once lent legitimacy and support to Palestinian aspirations.

Palestinians interpret these agreements as acts of betrayal. By normalizing without securing concessions for Palestinian sovereignty, Arab states have prioritized their interests over the long-standing Palestinian struggle. The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on “Israel” may reflect growing frustration among Palestinians, who feel abandoned as “Israel” strengthens ties with neighboring Arab nations. Critics argue that such agreements embolden “Israel,” allowing it to project an image of regional peace while escalating its policies of occupation and aggression

The rush to normalize relations with “Israel” poses a grave threat to the Palestinian cause.

Arab normalization has significantly diluted the Palestinians’ bargaining power in “peace” negotiations. Historically, Arab unity amplified demands for an independent Palestinian state. Normalization agreements, however, marginalize these demands. By establishing ties with “Israel” without addressing issues like illegal settlements, the Gaza blockade, and the right of return, these accords reduce the urgency for “Israel” to engage in meaningful dialogue with Palestinians.

Moreover, normalization undermines the so-called “Arab Peace” Initiative, which emphasized resolving the occupation before fostering relations. This precedent allows other nations to prioritize their bilateral interests, further eroding any collective Arab pressure on “Israel.” With influential countries like Saudi Arabia also considering normalization, the Palestinian struggle risks further relegation to a footnote in regional diplomacy

Emboldening “Israeli” Policies

The normalization trend has emboldened “Israeli” actions against Palestinians. “Israel” interprets these agreements as tacit approval of its policies in the occupied territories. Since the “Abraham Accords”, settlement construction has accelerated, and the blockade on Gaza remains firmly in place. Meanwhile, normalization partners have refrained from leveraging their new relationships to press for an end to these oppressive measures.

The ongoing “Israeli” military campaign in Gaza and Lebanon underscores this embodiment. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed, homes and hospitals destroyed, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Yet, countries that have normalized relations with “Israel” remain largely silent, failing to hold “Israel” accountable for its actions. This silence weakens international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis, signaling to Palestinians that their suffering is not a priority for the Arab world.

Humanitarian Implications Amid War

The timing of normalization efforts is particularly damaging given the ongoing violence in Gaza and Lebanon. Civilians face immense suffering, with entire communities displaced, healthcare systems collapsing, and critical infrastructure destroyed. The pursuit of normalization amid such crises sends a troubling message: economic and geopolitical gains outweigh moral responsibility.

Arab nations that normalize relations with “Israel” fail to leverage their influence to demand immediate ceasefires, humanitarian aid access, or accountability for war crimes. This passivity not only prolongs the conflict but also diminishes the credibility of Arab leadership in championing justice and human rights

Conclusion

The rush to normalize relations with “Israel” poses a grave threat to the Palestinian cause. It weakens Palestinian leverage in negotiations, undermines longstanding Arab solidarity, and emboldens “Israeli” aggression. While economic and geopolitical motivations for normalization are understandable, they should not come at the expense of justice and human rights for Palestinians. As “Israel” wages devastating military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, the need for Arab nations to stand firm in their commitment to Palestinian sovereignty and dignity has never been more critical. Any normalization must be tied to meaningful progress toward resolving the occupation and achieving peace. Otherwise, it risks perpetuating a status quo of oppression and eroding the foundational principles of justice that once united the Arab world.