Head of Hezbollah Media Unit Martyred on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With profound sorrow, we mourn to the nation of Resistance and its media, as well as the nation of martyrs and mujahidin, the loss of a distinguished media leader and an exceptional martyr on the path of liberating Al-Quds, Hajj Mohammad Afif al-Nabulsi, the head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit. He ascended to his Lord alongside his martyred brothers in a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid, following a life of honor and dedication in the arenas of jihad and resistance media.

Fulfilling his lifelong wish, Hajj Mohammad Afif joined his comrades in arms, as well as the beloved leader he deeply admired and referred to as his father, the supreme martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Drawing strength from his wisdom and guidance, Hajj Mohammad embodied loyalty, steadfastness and commitment. He stood as a trusted voice of the Resistance and a cornerstone in Hezbollah’s media, political and jihadi journey.

Undaunted by the enemy’s threats, he met them with remarkable courage, affirming with his iconic statement: "The bombing did not frighten us, so how can the threats frighten us?" True to his bold nature, he maintained an audacious media presence, countering the "Israeli" propaganda machine and articulating the Resistance’s stance with clarity. He became a defining voice of the ongoing battle, delivering his messages from the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs [Dahiyeh].

With his eloquent words and resolute stances, Hajj Mohammad inscribed the chapters of victory and honor, instilling fear in the hearts of the enemy. His weapon of words inflicted deep wounds upon them, and his commanding voice shattered their arrogance. He faithfully conveyed the courage of the fighters on the battlefield and immortalized their epics in the media. Truly, he was a lion in the media arena, declaring with conviction: “Resistance is a nation, and a nation does not die.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the Master of the Age and Time [may Allah hasten his honorable reappearance], to His Eminence, the Guardian of the Muslims [may Allah protect him], to Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem [may Allah protect him], to the mujahideen brothers in the Islamic Resistance, and to his patient and steadfast family. We pray that Allah grants them beautiful patience and the best of rewards in this world and the Hereafter.