US Weapons Official Expresses Alarm over Yemen’s Growing Military Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The top US official overseeing military acquisitions has voiced surprise at the advanced firepower demonstrated by Yemen’s Armed Forces in their operations against the "Israeli" entity and its allies.

Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon's Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, shared his observations during an event hosted by Axios in Washington, DC.

"I'm just shocked," he remarked, referring to the sophistication and scale of Yemen's military operations over the past six months. Highlighting the technological advancements in their arsenal, LaPlante noted, "They possess missiles capable of extraordinary feats. As an engineer and physicist with extensive experience in missile technology, I find this remarkable."

He described the Yemeni forces as becoming increasingly formidable, with a growing capability to challenge their adversaries.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have conducted numerous strikes against “Israeli” targets within the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the ongoing “Israeli” war on Gaza and escalations against Lebanon. The conflict, which began in October 2023, has claimed over 43,700 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children, and at least 3,360 Lebanese casualties.

Yemeni forces have also targeted “Israeli” vessels and commercial ships traveling to and from the region, intensifying economic pressure on the entity. According to Axios, these operations – employing offensive drones and advanced missiles, including ballistic and cruise varieties – have effectively "strangled waters off Yemen," with some vessels reportedly sunk.

Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted US military vessels, citing opposition to Washington's support for "Israeli" actions and retaliation for American strikes on Yemen aimed at curbing its operations supporting Palestine and Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Yemeni forces launched two notable preemptive strikes against US naval assets.

The first targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea with cruise missiles and drones, while the second involved ballistic missiles and drones striking two US destroyers in the Red Sea.

The latter operation reportedly deployed at least eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles.

Yemen has reiterated that its military actions will persist until the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.