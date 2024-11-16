UN Urges “Israel” to Grant Unrestricted Humanitarian Access to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has called on the “Israeli” entity to grant unrestricted access to the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid.

A spokesperson for the UN chief emphasized that under international humanitarian law, civilians must be allowed to receive aid wherever they are located.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, reported that “Israeli” authorities continue to block requests for access to hospitals in northern Gaza, specifically the Kamal Adwan and al-Awda hospitals.

The World Health Organization [WHO] has repeatedly been denied access, and all three attempts to deploy international emergency medical teams to these hospitals have been obstructed.

For over a month, the people of northern Gaza have been living under a severe siege, with evacuation orders in place. However, those attempting to flee south have faced attacks from “Israeli” snipers and drones.

The war on Gaza, launched by the apartheid “Israeli” entity on October 7, 2023, followed the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement.

Since then, over 43,730 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred, and more than 103,000 others have been injured. Thousands remain missing, presumed dead under the rubble.

In parallel to the siege, reports indicate that the “Israeli” military has been constructing extensive infrastructure in Gaza, suggesting a long-term occupation at least until the end of 2025.

According to “Israeli” military sources, the entity does not expect to leave Gaza before 2026, with the construction of roads, buildings, and utilities currently underway.