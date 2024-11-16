Islamic Resistance in Iraq Continues Drone Strikes against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Saturday two drone strikes on a strategic target in the occupied city of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat]. The operations, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, involved unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] and targeted a "vital facility" within the occupied city.

The Islamic Resistance stated that this operation was a direct response to recent “Israeli” actions, which have led to numerous civilian casualties among Palestinians and Lebanese, including children, women, and the elderly.

In the statement, the Resistance emphasized its solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people and declared its commitment to intensifying operations against “Israeli” targets. "Our actions are a continuation of our path to resist occupation and defend our people in Palestine and Lebanon," the statement read.

The group's statement underscored a strategy of "increasingly frequent strikes" against “Israeli” strongholds, pledging to maintain a heightened level of pressure on what it identifies as enemy positions.

On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters conducted three drone attacks against vital “Israeli” targets.

In three separate statements, the Iraqi Resistance said that its fighters launched drone attacks on “Israeli” targets. All three operations targeted vital “Israeli” sites in northern “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Resistance launched two drone attacks, the first of which targeted the city settlement of “Eilat”, in southern occupied Palestine.