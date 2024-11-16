No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Protests Erupt at Oxford Over Nikki Haley’s Support for “Israeli” Aggression

Protests Erupt at Oxford Over Nikki Haley’s Support for “Israeli” Aggression
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A group of students staged a protest outside Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government during a speech by former US presidential candidate and UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

The protest, organized by Oxford Action for Palestine [OA4P], included the display of images depicting Haley signing an “Israeli” artillery shell.

“Nikki Haley is an unapologetic supporter of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza,” said an OA4P spokesperson. “During her May 28 visit to an artillery site near the Lebanon border, she signed a shell with the phrase ‘Finish Them All!’ alongside a heart and the words ‘America [Loves] Israel Always.’”

The group condemned the Blavatnik School for inviting Haley, accusing it of complicity in crimes against humanity. “We are disgusted that the Blavatnik School considers Haley worthy of a platform. We will not stop until Oxford ends its role in perpetuating such injustices,” the spokesperson added.

Protesters surrounded Haley and her entourage, chanting, “Nikki Haley, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” They also denounced her remarks labeling the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] as a “terrorist organization.”

The protest coincided with intensified “Israeli” aggression in the region and a recent decision by the “Israeli” parliament to ban UNRWA’s operations in occupied territories.

UNRWA, established in 1949, provides support to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, initially aiding 700,000 displaced Palestinians following the establishment of “Israel.”

Israel UNRWA Palestine UnitedStates NikkiHaley GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Protests Erupt at Oxford Over Nikki Haley’s Support for “Israeli” Aggression

Protests Erupt at Oxford Over Nikki Haley’s Support for “Israeli” Aggression

5 hours ago
Trump: New US President

Trump: New US President

10 days ago
US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

11 days ago
Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot