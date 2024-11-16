Iran Condemns “Israeli” Aggression in Syria as a War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the latest “Israeli” attacks on Syrian territory, urging the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to halt the illegal entity’s war crimes in the Arab country.

In recent days, “Israel” has launched a series of airstrikes on areas in and around Damascus, including the Mazzeh district, which houses embassies, security headquarters, and United Nations offices.

The strikes on Mazzeh claimed the lives of 13 Syrians, while an attack on the outskirts of Damascus killed 10 Palestinians, including members of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced these attacks as flagrant violations of the United Nations Charter, emphasizing the urgent need for the Security Council to intervene, halt the aggression, and hold “Israel” accountable for its actions.

Baghaei warned of the devastating consequences of “Israel’s” continued targeting of civilian infrastructure and mass killing of innocent people, including women and children. He stressed that such actions blatantly breach international and humanitarian law.

He also held arms suppliers to “Israel” complicit in the entity's crimes, highlighting the role of the United States as the regime’s primary supporter and accomplice in its atrocities.

Offering condolences to the Syrian government and people, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, and the families of the victims, Baghaei wished a swift recovery for those injured in the airstrikes.

The escalating “Israeli” aggression occurs alongside its intensifying attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon. Since October, the onslaught has claimed over 43,760 Palestinian lives and injured 103,490 others in Gaza. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, at least 3,287 people have been martyred and 14,222 wounded, mostly women and children, over the past year, with the majority of casualties occurring in recent weeks.

Led by Iran, the Axis of Resistance has launched hundreds of missiles at “Israeli”-occupied territories over the past year, particularly in response to the assassination of top resistance leaders, including Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.