Battle of the Mighty

 

EU’s Borrell Calls for Sanctions on “Israel” Over War Crimes

EU's Borrell Calls for Sanctions on "Israel" Over War Crimes
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 59 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called for decisive measures to address “Israel's” war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Borrell criticized the EU’s leniency towards the “Israeli” entity, emphasizing that the bloc has so far failed to impose any meaningful consequences for its violations of international law. He proposed actions ranging from banning imports from “Israel” to suspending political dialogue with the entity.

“The EU’s approach must change,” Borrell stated, stressing that even-handedness is critical to preserving Europe’s credibility. He underscored that attacks on healthcare workers and facilities are severe breaches of international humanitarian law, asserting that protecting medical personnel in conflict zones is non-negotiable.

Borrell further condemned the killing of 12 paramedics in an “Israeli” strike near Baalbek, stating, “This pattern of targeting healthcare mirrors appalling trends in other conflicts, from Syria to Ukraine or Sudan. Whether reckless disregard or deliberate targeting, it is a blatant assault on human dignity, endangering lives and flagrantly violating fundamental human rights.”

The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss Borrell’s proposals in its upcoming meeting.

Since October 7, 2023, “Israel’s” war on Gaza has killed over 43,730 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, injured more than 103,000, and left thousands missing under the rubble.

Israel Lebanon Palestine WarCrimes EuropeanUnion GazaStrip

Comments

