Former IRG Chief: Trump’s “Make America Great Again” Reveals US Weakness

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" highlights the extent to which the United States has been weakened, according to the former head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], who also called for the formation of an "Islamic army" to confront American hegemony.

"In the current regional developments, America's slogan is 'make America great again,' which shows how much they have been humiliated and weakened," Mohsen Rezaei remarked during an event in Mashhad.

“Today, the region is witnessing unprecedented brutality by the criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Zionist entity,” Rezaei, who now serves as a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, added.

He pointed out that six countries are currently engaged in the war against this entity, including Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine.

“They have been standing from the depth of their hearts against the bloodthirsty front of the Zionist entity and its supporters,” Rezaei stated, naming the US and Britain as key backers of the "Israeli" entity.

Rezaei emphasized that Iran seeks to prevent a broader conflict in the region but cautioned that this should not be mistaken for passivity. “This does not mean that the 'Israeli' entity and its supporters can commit any mistake they want and receive no answer,” he said.

An advisor to the Islamic Revolution Leader reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the regional Axis of Resistance, under all circumstances. Rezaei also noted that the "Israeli" entity is pursuing expansionist ambitions. He warned, “The entity will not hesitate to take any action, and will even attack Saudi Arabia and Turkey if necessary.”

Rezaei attributed the current regional tensions to Western plots targeting the region’s natural resources and advocated for the formation of a military alliance between Muslim countries to counter such schemes.

“Muslim countries should form a large Islamic army and stand against these plots, which are aligned with the proxy hegemony of the US. If each country contributes just one battalion to this army, the enemy will retreat as soon as the army is formed,” he said.

Since early October 2023, "Israel" has been waging a brutal two-front aggression that has killed more than 43,736 people in the Gaza Strip and at least 3,365 others in Lebanon.

During this period, the "Israeli" entity has also assassinated several resistance leaders, including Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In support of Palestinians in Gaza, resistance groups have launched retaliatory attacks on "Israeli" targets and vowed to continue their fight until the "Israeli" onslaught on Gaza ceases.

In response to the "Israeli" entity’s barbaric assassinations of resistance front leaders, Iran launched Operation Truthful Promise 2 earlier last month.

Later that same month, "Israel" attacked several military facilities in Iran, killing four servicemen and one civilian. Iran has vowed to respond to the recent "Israeli" aggression and remains resolute in defending its rights.

Iran has also warned the United States, a key supporter of the "Israeli" entity in destabilizing regional peace and security, to rein in the illegitimate entity.