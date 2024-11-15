Iraqi Protesters Rally against “Israeli” Aggression, Burn Flags of US, UK, and ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi protesters burned US, UK, and "Israeli" flags during large rallies following Friday prayers, condemning the ongoing "Israeli" aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

Iraqis flooded the streets of Baghdad to voice their opposition to "Israel" and its Western allies over the ongoing campaign of death and destruction in West Asia. During the demonstrations, protesters set fire to the flags of the US, the UK, and "Israel." Footage from the scene showed the flags being torn apart and burned by demonstrators in Baghdad's Sadr City and the southern holy city of Najaf.

The demonstrators waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags, chanting anti-"Israeli" slogans such as, “No, no for "Israel." Yes, yes for Islam.”

Hakim al-Zamili, a member of the Iraqi Parliament, attended the rally in the Iraqi capital and strongly denounced the "Israeli" crimes against women and children. “We have decided to speak against the Zionist and American crimes of killing children, women, and elderly people,” he stated.

He also criticized the inaction of Arab governments in response to the entity's ongoing massacres and the targeting of civilians in the region. “This ongoing killing, which is taking place with silence from Arab, Islamic, and international communities towards these crimes that kill children, women, and elderly people,” he added.

Similar protests were held in Kufa, Kut, Khan Bani Saad in Diyala Governorate, and Samawah, located between Baghdad and Basra. Participants at these rallies condemned the US-led Western governments for being complicit in "Israel's" criminal acts, including genocide and war crimes.

The demonstrators also pledged their support for Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who recently called on benefactors worldwide to show solidarity with the Lebanese people and assist them using all available means.

The protesters expressed their solidarity with regional resistance groups that have been continuously operating against the "Israeli" entity and its Western allies in recent months. The Islamic Resistance has carried out hundreds of operations since last October, when the "Israeli" entity began its genocidal campaign against Gaza and escalated its deadly aggression toward Lebanon.

Iraqi resistance fighters have also increased their attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria as a form of protest against Washington's unwavering political, military, intelligence, and diplomatic support for the entity amid its atrocities.

The brutal military onslaught has claimed the lives of over 43,700 Palestinians, mostly women, children and adolescents, and wounded another 103,258 people. Meanwhile, the aggression against Lebanon has resulted in approximately 3,400 fatalities.