Iran’s Unwavering Support for Resistance: Larijani’s Message to Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei emphasized Iran's steadfast support for the regional Front of Resistance, stating that it remains unchanged under all circumstances.

Ali Larijani made these remarks to reporters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday after meeting with the country’s Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.

In response to a question about whether the Islamic Republic had abandoned its support for the Resistance, Larijani remarked, “I suppose that you take joking remarks very seriously. Who has said these?”

“We support the resistance under all circumstances,” he asserted, adding that his visit to Lebanon was intended to deliver this clear message. “We consider it to be our responsibility to support the Lebanese people and their demands, and hope that the country’s conditions be ameliorated as soon as possible.”

The former parliament speaker expressed his hope that the people displaced by the ongoing "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon would soon return to their homes. The "Israeli" entity has intensified its deadly assaults on Lebanon since last October, murdering more than 3,360 people and damaging about 100,000 homes.

However, Larijani expressed confidence in the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, and its ability to defend the country. “Hezbollah is a stalwart movement. The Lebanese nation is a stalwart nation too,” he stated.

He added that both Hezbollah and the Lebanese people were well aware of their duty to defend the country in the face of the atrocities being committed by the "Israeli" entity and its allies.

Larijani also revealed that he had conveyed a message from Imam Khamenei to Berri, though he did not disclose the contents of the message.

Commenting on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s statement earlier in the day, where he said Lebanon “prioritized” the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Larijani said, “We support whatever important issue that is accepted by the Lebanese authorities and resistance.” Adopted to end the "Israeli" entity’s 2006 war on Lebanon, the resolution entrusted the preservation of security in southern Lebanon to UN peacekeepers.

When asked if Iran sought to “disrupt” an alleged truce proposal presented by the US ambassador to Lebanon to Berri, Larijani clarified, “We are not after disrupting anything. We are after resolving issues. We are supportive of the Lebanese people under all circumstances.”

He added, “Those who disrupt situations are [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his henchmen. You should be able to tell your friends and enemies apart.”

Larijani also met with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Thursday, where the two leaders underscored the necessity of ending the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza and the carnage in Lebanon.

Furthermore, Larijani held discussions with leaders of Palestinian resistance groups in the Syrian capital, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support for their cause.