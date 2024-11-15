Iran, Syria Stress the Need to End “Israeli” Aggression on Gaza, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Syria have discussed further solidification of bilateral relations amid heightened escalation in the region as they underscore the need for putting an end to “Israel’s” atrocious onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met in the capital Damascus on Thursday, with their talks revolving around the latest developments in the region, not least the “Israeli” ongoing aggression on Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The two exchanged their views on Tehran-Damascus relations and the means of enhancing them in the interest of their nations and regional countries.

Larijani, also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, stressed the Islamic Republic’s standing by Syria and its willingness to provide all forms of support for it, hailing the pivotal role of Damascus in the region and aspiration to boost the role in the service of regional states and their people.

Assad, for his part, underlined his country’s adherence to the Palestinian historic rights and support for the struggle of the Lebanese and Palestinian people with all means.

For his part, the Syrian president called for stopping “Israel's” massacres and an end to the occupying entity’s mass genocidal crimes.

Larijani also met with Speaker of Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh and discussed the expansion of ties between the two countries.

On the sidelines of his visit to Damascus, the senior Iranian official held a meeting with the leaders of Palestinian resistance groups in Iran's Embassy in the Syrian capital and expressed the Islamic Republic’s staunch support for Palestine.

"It was a good opportunity for me to meet with various officials from Palestinian friends, and they had very good viewpoints concerning the continuation of their struggles. We agree with these friends that resistance is a means that is useful for the blessing of the Muslims of the world and the region… which makes the struggles of the Palestinian people come to fruition,” Larijani told reporters after the meeting.

“We support the noble struggles of the Palestinian people, and God blesses them and, God willing, victory is near.”

Larijani left Syria for Lebanon on Friday morning. He is set to hold talks with Lebanese officials on the latest developments in the region.