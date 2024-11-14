Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the international community increasingly recognizes Iran's dedication to peace and security, affirming that the country's nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

During a meeting in Tehran with Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities strictly comply with IAEA frameworks and legal guidelines.

"Today, the world understands that Islamic Iran is pursuing peace and security," Pezeshkian said, reiterating Iran’s commitment to full cooperation with the IAEA to address any uncertainties about its nuclear program’s peaceful intentions. His comments came amid reports of European powers advancing a new anti-Iran resolution at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Pezeshkian highlighted the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear efforts, citing a religious decree from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei prohibiting nuclear weapons development. "Under this clear fatwa, we have never sought nuclear weapons and will not allow any deviation from this policy," he declared.

While affirming that Iran seeks no conflict, Pezeshkian warned that Iran would respond firmly to any aggression. "War serves neither our interests, the region’s interests, nor the world’s. Although no reasonable person desires war, we will decisively counter any threat to our security."

IAEA Director Grossi commended Pezeshkian’s peace-driven and cooperative approach, expressing appreciation for the collaboration of Iranian officials with the agency.

Grossi stated his confidence that Pezeshkian's presidency would open a "new chapter" in positive relations between Iran and the IAEA and stressed that constructive cooperation would counteract any attempts to undermine Iran’s nuclear activities.

In 2015, Iran demonstrated its nuclear program's peaceful nature by signing the JCPOA with six world powers.

However, Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 and the re-imposition of sanctions placed the future of the agreement in jeopardy. In 2019, Iran began reversing some of the JCPOA’s restrictions after other signatories failed to meet their commitments.