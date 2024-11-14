Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, condemned the United States for its complicity in "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that American-made bombs and munitions are fueling wars of extermination across West Asia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi asserted that the US is solely focused on securing its interests in the region, seeking to subjugate regional nations and governments.

He warned that the presence and activities of the occupying "Tel Aviv regime" in West Asia pose a serious threat to the freedom and independence of the Muslim world.

“The Zionist project, advanced by the US, is a ruthless scheme. It deprives nations of their freedom and independence, stripping them of their homeland and inalienable rights," Sayyed Al-Houthi said. "This project endangers the entire Muslim Ummah, constituting a severe attack on its identity, religious values, independence, freedom and resources.”

The Ansarullah leader also criticized certain Arab regimes for their increasing cooperation and trade ties with "Israel," stressing that such alignment will not ensure their security or stability in the face of "Tel Aviv's" expansionist ambitions.

"The US-‘Israeli’" threat is not confined to the Palestinian people alone; it endangers the entire Muslim world. The US and 'Israel' are working to exterminate Muslims, and what is being inflicted upon Palestinian lands could happen in any other country," he said.

He lamented the lack of strong responses from most Arab and Muslim governments against "Israeli" crimes, noting that their passive stance has emboldened the Zionist enemy to continue its brutalities.

Sayyed Al-Houthi reiterated that Yemeni armed forces will maintain their operations against "Israeli" interests in solidarity with the people of Gaza. He highlighted that Yemeni forces had launched multiple attacks on "Israeli" targets this week, deploying 29 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as an explosive-laden drone.

He praised the recent Yemeni naval operation against the American aircraft carrier Abraham in the Arabian Sea, stating that it achieved its objectives and forced the vessel to retreat dozens of nautical miles from Yemen's coast.

“If the US Navy decides to position an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, they can expect it to be targeted,” Sayyed Al-Houthi warned.

The Ansarullah head also commended the steadfastness of resistance fighters against "Israel," stating that their numerous operations have inflicted significant losses on invading "Israeli" forces in Gaza and Lebanon.

He concluded by urging all segments of Yemeni society to join massive pro-Palestine rallies across the country on Friday.